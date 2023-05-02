Home » Harden leads 76ers to first win in Boston
Led by a phenomenal James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers won the first playoff game in the Eastern Conference NBA semifinals away from home against the Boston Celtics. Without the ailing Joel Embiid, the guests got a 119:115 against the record champions on Monday. Harden scored 45 points, his personal best in a playoff game.

Harden’s most important throw was a three-pointer with 8.7 seconds to go. “I work on this litter every day. Whether it goes in or not, I have the confidence to throw it,” Harden said. “It’s a good win for us.”

With the Celtics, Jason Tatum had 39 points and 11 rebounds, but he couldn’t avert the defeat for Boston in the exciting final stages of the game. Tatum fouled in attack on the last ball possession. The 76ers now lead 1-0 in the best of seven series.

Denver extends leadership

The Denver Nuggets then also won the second game against the Phoenix Suns. The team around Nikola Jokic, twice the most valuable player, turned the game around in the final quarter and stopped all attempts by the guests around the stars Kevin Durant and Chris Paul at 97:87. Jokic came up with a strong 39 points. Durant was the third-best pitcher of the evening with 24 points behind Devin Booker (35).

More see National Basketball Association

