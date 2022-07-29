Original title: Harden officially renewed the contract with the 76ers to continue to challenge the “championship dream”

On July 28, Beijing time, the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers officially announced that they had officially renewed their contract with James Harden. It is reported that Harden’s new contract with the 76ers club is 2 years and 68.6 million US dollars. Although it is not as good as the previous super contract with an average annual salary of more than 50 million by Jokic, Bill and others, but compare and consider the recent “beard”. This season, especially after coming to Philadelphia last season, can be regarded as a relatively generous salary.

According to previous US media reports, in the original contract, Harden’s salary next season is as high as 47 million US dollars. If Harden implements the player option, the Philadelphia 76ers have a very narrow space for reinforcement. The goal of Harden joining the 76ers is to compete for the championship, and from the analysis of the performance of the playoffs last season, the 76ers’ existing lineup is still uncompetitive. Therefore, the goal of the 76ers offseason is to clear cap space and sign.

Harden forgoes a player option of up to $47 million next season, allowing the 76ers to have a mid-level space of around $10 million to sign free agents. Therefore, the club and Harden reached a common ground after negotiation, that is, Harden took the initiative to take a salary cut of more than 10 million US dollars, and the 76ers would also sign a contract with Harden with an annual salary of more than 30 million US dollars and a longer contract period. . Harden’s teammate with the Rockets, Tucker, signed with the 76ers for a three-year, $33.2 million deal, which is how Harden gave up his player option and took a pay cut. If you look at it this way, Harden is still relatively sacrificial. Maybe he really wants to realize his dream of winning the championship in Philadelphia. After all, there is not much time left for him.

Harden said after the extension: “This is where I want to be, this is where I want to win, and I think we can achieve that. Since my first day at the 76ers, the team and the 76ers have The fans have made me feel at home in Philly. I’m excited to build on last season with the team, and I can’t wait to get on the field with my teammates and start this journey.”

76ers owner Josh Harris said: “Today, I celebrate with 76ers fans around the world, James Harden – regular season MVP, 10-time All-Star and 3-time Scoring champion, officially re-signed. Harden is a brilliant playmaker and fearsome scorer, and his commitment to the team reflects his determination to bring a championship to the city.”

76ers head coach Doc Rivers said: “I am very pleased with Harden’s decision to continue to play for the team. Over the past two years, we have taken important steps toward our ultimate goal of becoming champions. Harden is as eager to win as we are, and he believes the Sixers give him the best chance to do that.”

Whether “The Beard” can bring a championship trophy for himself and for the Philadelphia fans, everyone will keep their eyes open and wait to see their performance next season.

