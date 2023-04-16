Harden scores and triggers the shooters, the 76ers start the series against the Nets on the right foot

The 76ers clearly impose themselves on the Brooklyn Nets in game 1 of the first round series.

121-101 the final result, Harden star performer with 23 points (7/13 from three) and 13 assists, also in evidence Embiid (26 + 5 + 2 blocks), Harris (21 + 4 assists, 9/14 FG).

Doc Rivers’ team ends with 21 triples and 32 assists, also Maxey (13+6+3 steals) and Reed (11+4 rebounds) in double figures.

The excellent performance of Bridges (30+5 rebounds, 23 in the first half) is not enough for the Nets, Johnson’s 18 with 4/6 three-pointers and Dinwiddie’s 14 with 7 assists.