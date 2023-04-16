Home » Harden scores and triggers the shooters, the 76ers start the series against the Nets on the right foot
Sports

by admin
The 76ers clearly impose themselves on the Brooklyn Nets in game 1 of the first round series.

121-101 the final result, Harden star performer with 23 points (7/13 from three) and 13 assists, also in evidence Embiid (26 + 5 + 2 blocks), Harris (21 + 4 assists, 9/14 FG).

Doc Rivers’ team ends with 21 triples and 32 assists, also Maxey (13+6+3 steals) and Reed (11+4 rebounds) in double figures.

The excellent performance of Bridges (30+5 rebounds, 23 in the first half) is not enough for the Nets, Johnson’s 18 with 4/6 three-pointers and Dinwiddie’s 14 with 7 assists.

