Harden: Few big men in NBA history are as skilled as Embiid

Live it, October 18th. Today, the 76ers star Harden accepted an interview with the media after the team’s training.

Speaking of teammate Embiid, Harden said: “A big man like him, who can not only score, but also attract so much defensive attention, there are only a few big men in this league, even in NBA history, who can As skilled as he is.”

“Playing with him is a different feeling for me, this offseason, I’ve tried to play more off the ball than usual, make sure I’m ready to catch and shoot, obviously we all know Emby. What a unique Druid, a skilled 7-footer.”

