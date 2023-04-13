Bayern are going into the second leg of the quarter-finals with a heavy burden. A departure from the Champions League would also put the club management under pressure.

Dayot Upamecano (centre) had Erling Haaland well under control for a long time. Christian Kolbert / Imago

Sometimes football is more than a little paradoxical. For example, on Tuesday evening, at the Manchester City stadium, where Josep Guardiola’s team and that of his Bayern Munich colleague Thomas Tuchel met. Anyone who claims it was a good, even at times an excellent game is correct. However, the result says little about who had what part in the creation of the spectacle. Because it was Bayern who were more courageous, better adjusted and more determined. And in the end they lost 0:3.