After the well-known inconvenience suffered yesterday in Porto, Other consumption takes the field alongside Inter fans, supporting them in requesting ticket refunds and compensation for other damages suffered and travel-related expenses, following the inconvenience caused to those who regularly purchased their Champions League round of 16 tickets in Portugal on official channels.

In fact, many Inter fans with regular tickets to attend the Porto–Inter match, held yesterday 14 March, were left outside the do Dragão stadium in Porto for alleged reasons of public order or allowed to enter only once the match had already begun and being satisfied with seats other than those purchased.

Many fans, not belonging to organized groups and arriving at their own expense, had discovered in the morning that new restrictions imposed by the Portuguese authorities would have prevented them from entering: “the fault” of their purchase on the official Porto channels and therefore not in the away sector. Strictly speaking, we are talking about a choice that would normally have the intention of limiting the risks in matches, but which in this case leaves many doubts: in fact, there have never been clashes between the two fans. In fact, yesterday afternoon news had arrived that access to the stadium would have been prevented only to those who had bought tickets in the Portuguese curve. Instead, the Inter fans, once they arrived at the stadium, were re-balled from one turnstile to another in endless queues and, once they arrived at the validation machine, their coupon was “deactivated”. Result? Many managed to enter only after the game had begun or had to settle for seats other than those they regularly purchased.

According to Altroconsumo, there is the right to a refund of the ticket and the fans concerned may also be entitled to compensation for other damages suffered and other travel-related expenses.

To receive advice, the association makes its experts available at this link: https://www.altroconsumo.it/vita-privata-famiglia/servizi-e-contratti/news/porto-inter-tifosi-esclusi.