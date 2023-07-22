Home » Harman leads the British Open by five shots after this round
Sports

Harman leads the British Open by five shots after this round

by admin
Harman leads the British Open by five shots after this round

Americk golfista Brian Harman | photo credit: Reuters

Another American, Cameron Young, moved to second place, but he was second in the world‘s oldest tournament last year in St. Andrews. The record round hit Royal Liverpool was played by Mr. Jon Rahm and the result of 63 earned him a move to this position. I lost six wounds to the lder.

American golfer Brian Harman tees off on the day of the British Open.

With the distance of a further hole, the bird is a golfer in the fourth place including Tommy Fleetwood, only he would send a free fan after the first English British Open win in 31 years.

Harman has won just two events on the PGA Tour, most recently in 2017. That year, he led the US Open at -12 after this round, but lost to Brooks Koepka on Sunday.

The Open Championship v Hoylake

Major category tournament (subsidy 16.5 million dollars, par 71) – after the 3rd round

1. Harman 201 (67+65+69), 2. Young (both USA) 206 (72+68+66), 3. Rahm (p.) 207 (74+70+63), 4. Day (Aust.) 208 (72+67+69), Fleetwood (Eng.) 208 (66+71+71), Hovland (Nor.) 208 (70+7) 2+66), Rozner (Fr.) 208 (67+74+67) and Straka (Austria) 208 (71+67+70)

See also  Garlasco, all doubts after the two promotions

You may also like

Al-Hilal of Arabia Offers 200 Million Euros for...

‘Pepito’ Rossi announces retirement – Football

a penultimate stage in apotheosis for Tadej Pogacar...

Vera Zvonareva: Russian tennis player blocked from entering...

Harman leads after 3rd lap

Catalans affected by a virus – breaking latest...

Messi makes dream debut at Inter Miami

Report: New Zealand women’s national team evacuates hotel...

Nhrada for Schick: Leverkusen brought in the Nigerian...

Barcelona vs. Juventus Preseason Friendly Match Cancelled Due...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy