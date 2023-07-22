Harman leads the British Open by five shots after this round

Americk golfista Brian Harman | photo credit: Reuters

Another American, Cameron Young, moved to second place, but he was second in the world‘s oldest tournament last year in St. Andrews. The record round hit Royal Liverpool was played by Mr. Jon Rahm and the result of 63 earned him a move to this position. I lost six wounds to the lder.

American golfer Brian Harman tees off on the day of the British Open.

With the distance of a further hole, the bird is a golfer in the fourth place including Tommy Fleetwood, only he would send a free fan after the first English British Open win in 31 years.

Harman has won just two events on the PGA Tour, most recently in 2017. That year, he led the US Open at -12 after this round, but lost to Brooks Koepka on Sunday.

The Open Championship v Hoylake

Major category tournament (subsidy 16.5 million dollars, par 71) – after the 3rd round

1. Harman 201 (67+65+69), 2. Young (both USA) 206 (72+68+66), 3. Rahm (p.) 207 (74+70+63), 4. Day (Aust.) 208 (72+67+69), Fleetwood (Eng.) 208 (66+71+71), Hovland (Nor.) 208 (70+7) 2+66), Rozner (Fr.) 208 (67+74+67) and Straka (Austria) 208 (71+67+70)

