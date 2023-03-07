Home Sports Harrison Barnes on first technical foul in 10 years
Sports

Harrison Barnes on first technical foul in 10 years

by admin
Harrison Barnes on first technical foul in 10 years

Harrison Barnes, an 11-year NBA basketball player who played for three different teams, is known for never receiving a technical foul.

That changed Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. In the third quarter of the game, Barnes received the ball near the basket and made a field goal with Brandon Ingram looking to contest the shot.

Immediately following the basket, Barnes began yelling “f—ing and one,” protesting what he felt was an unfair no-call. Moments later, the player received a technical foul, the third of his NBA career and the first in 10 years. His first two technical fouls were given during his rookie season in 2012-13.

The Kings eventually won the game 123-108 and Barnes finished with 14 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists on 5-of-11 shooting. He is currently averaging 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Kings this season. After the win, the Sacramento Kings are in third place in the Western Conference with 38 wins and 26 losses.

See also  Men's U20 Group: Youth in the rain

You may also like

Scattered considerations on fantasy football after the 25th...

Superfoods: Here comes kale

Champions League: After final chaos 2022: UEFA wants...

Two killer whales are slaughtering sharks in South...

Jason Joseph becomes European Indoor Champion over 60...

Hangzhou Asian Games official theme promotion song “From...

European Athletics Championships: Hurdle sprinter Enrique Llopis remains...

Serie A: unavailable, injured and suspended for matchday...

Proceedings against show jumper Ludger Beerbaum were dropped

Two ultralight planes collided in Guidonia, killing the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy