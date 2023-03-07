Harrison Barnes, an 11-year NBA basketball player who played for three different teams, is known for never receiving a technical foul.

That changed Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. In the third quarter of the game, Barnes received the ball near the basket and made a field goal with Brandon Ingram looking to contest the shot.

Immediately following the basket, Barnes began yelling “f—ing and one,” protesting what he felt was an unfair no-call. Moments later, the player received a technical foul, the third of his NBA career and the first in 10 years. His first two technical fouls were given during his rookie season in 2012-13.

The Kings eventually won the game 123-108 and Barnes finished with 14 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists on 5-of-11 shooting. He is currently averaging 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Kings this season. After the win, the Sacramento Kings are in third place in the Western Conference with 38 wins and 26 losses.