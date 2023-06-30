Home » Harrison Barnes Signs Three-Year Extension with Kings for $54 Million
Harrison Barnes Signs Three-Year Extension with Kings for $54 Million

Harrison Barnes Signs Three-Year Extension with Kings for $54 Million

Kings Forward Harrison Barnes Signs $54 Million Contract Extension

On June 30, Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension with the team, according to ESPN’s well-known reporter Woj. The news was initially disclosed by Barnes’ agent Jeff Schwartz to ESPN, and later confirmed by reporter Sam Amick, who added that the contract included a 10% transaction deposit.

Barnes’ previous contract, a four-year, $85 million deal signed in 2019, was set to expire this summer. However, with this new extension, the Kings have secured the 29-year-old player for the next three seasons.

During the 2020-2021 season, Barnes played in all 82 regular season games for the Kings. He showcased his versatility on the court, averaging 15 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 32.5 minutes of playing time per game. Additionally, he contributed 10.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in the playoffs.

The signing of Barnes leaves the Kings with approximately $18 million in salary space to further bolster their roster for the upcoming season.

