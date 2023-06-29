Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller Bridge on action and de-aging: “No, I don’t want to make all films like this” | Cinema

Our interview with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on the occasion of the release of Indiana Jones 5, in theaters today.

On one side Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the first action film by Phoebe Waller Bridgeon the other it is the nth for Harrison Ford who, having reached the age of 80, begins to conceive everything differently. In the film, however, we also see him digitally rejuvenated through a process common in Hollywood but which he has experienced for the first time (and which he is not necessarily inclined to repeat).

Harrison Ford he is notoriously not an interview type, he is more shady and tends to give very dry and cynical answers. Phoebe Waller Bridge instead she proved to be very sharp and gifted with a quick humor even in real life.

We talked about all this with the two protagonists in a roundtable with other journalists.

You went back to playing Han Solo, then Deckard and now Indiana Jones. Do you think these characters all deserved a wrap?

HARRISON FORD: “I’m not good at generalizing, I just focus on my experience, I’m not even a film historian. I had a script that is a continuation of the movies we’ve been making for 42 years and I wanted to do another one because I wanted to go see the character at the end of his life and career, I wanted to see him put things right and have one last great adventure . The last Indiana Jones movie ended with the wedding, I wanted to know what happened next and I thought it was important, also because I hadn’t played him for 15 years, I wanted him to age too, I wanted to take note of his age and see the effect on character. And we find him on the ground but revived by a new adventure”.

This is your first action movie, were you nervous?

PHOEBE WALLER BRIDGE: “When I read the action part of the script it excited me. Until then, for me, the most action had been comically running down the street. And the fact that it was comical wasn’t even intentional. There’s something about these high-stakes life-and-death stories (all for the characters but ultimately a little bit for me on set) that got me hooked and now I’m addicted. I want more wind and rain scenes.”

We have seen how de-aging works in many films and in this one too, you were able to experience it on your skin and then see the results. We know that technology will improve further and it will certainly also be easier for the actors to use. Would you like to frequently use and make several movies with your young face?

HF: “Absolutely not, I don’t want to make all the films like this, this is a useful tool for this film and none of this story automatically transfers to others. I think it’s a useful tool the way it’s been used here. And mind you there was no artificial intelligence used to replace a creative endeavor or just a creative, we used it for small tasks like sifting through a set of images of me as a young man to find the right angle of light to illuminate that which is my real face from 40 years ago. It’s not a Photoshopped face but it’s from the Lucasfilm archive. And I played that scene with dots on my face [per catturare i movimenti dei muscoli del volto ndr]. It worked well overall and I like that it’s not distracting but serves the story of this film. I don’t want to generalize because we don’t know what this type of technology could be used for, we know what it was used for here.”

How important do you think it was that this film had science at the heart of it?

PWB: “Archaeology is the study of how people lived and in this film we combine that with the ways science tries to improve us. It’s wonderful when you see something in a fictional film that you know is also true in the world around you.”

HF: “It took a while to find a story that suited everyone and put time at the heart of the film. In the case of Indiana Jones time is a matter of age and he is running out of time for him ”.

Is it more difficult to make a film like this now that you’re not 40 anymore?

HF: “No, I’m not 40 anymore… There’s nothing more difficult than doing the work of creating an attitude that in turn creates a story or of creating a relationship that gives life to words. It was a great experience and I worked well with James Mangold, who developed the story with the Butterworth brothers.”

Isn’t it more complicated to recover from accidents?

HF: “Running, jumping, falling, bruises, cuts or even broken bones are part of life from time to time and I’m OK now thanks. I enjoy this late part of my life as much as I enjoyed the first part, I still feel good and interested in what is happening around me. I feel I can add something to my life with new experiences, being around new people who have different ways of doing things. And I hope I actually did, it’s good to be alive and have been doing this for a while.”

Do you think that after a while this franchise will inevitably come back with another movie even if without you?

HF: “I don’t know, I just work here, what happens in the future concerns the people who will live in the future, I’m happy with what I’ve done and the opportunities I’ve had. Everything that happens from here on out doesn’t concern me.”

PWB (to Harrison Ford): “I think that’s the problem…”

This is an action movie for the whole family but usually your humor is also very scurrilous, have you been asked to moderate it? Do you think there are limits to jokes?

PBW: “If the joke is funny there are no limits, true crime is an unfunny joke. In this film I really didn’t have the temptation to be scurrilous, because it’s a tone that doesn’t belong to him. In Fleabag I was because the character was struggling with the way people treated her and so she wanted to be explicit and show some sexual confidence, it was required. Not here”.

HF: “It was great to have a revolutionary among us, the vigor of her intellect was a great value to our story”.

