Harry in the third row at the coronation Then off without greetings – breaking latest news

LONDON – He got out of the car alone, smiled at his cousins, walked down the aisle and took a seat in the third row without flinching, his face inscrutable despite the thousand questions. Who hasn’t wondered what he was thinking, there, in the church where his mother Diana cried when he was a child, where he was a witness for William and Kate and where last September he said goodbye to his grandmother Elizabeth?

Black sheep or marginalized and misunderstood child: Harry’s sad saga continues. Impossible not to notice him, tall and elegant in his ceremonial suit, with medals pinned to his chest, attentive to every word, at times visibly moved, tested by the public and personal historical moment.

The solemn coronation ceremony of Charles III (watch the live here) began with military parades through the streets of London. As the guests enter Westminster following the rigid and very detailed ceremonial required by Buckingham Palace: the day's program is marked out hour by hour. For hours, in some cases for days, a patient crowd of subjects loyal to the monarchy has crowded the streets of the capital along the route of the royal carriage, the one that transports the king and queen, Charles and Camilla, from the palace to the abbey. Still in the carriage, Carlo and Camilla will return to the palace at the end of the ceremony which Elisabetta's son wanted shorter and slimmer than that of his mother, 70 years old, but no less solemn for this. And the solemnity is breathed right from the perfection of the initial parades. We follow, image by image, the most significant moments of this day (Ap). (edited by Elisa Messina) The details of the ceremony between ancient rites and renewal Final touches to the balcony of Buckingham Palace: from here King Charles, the queen consort Camilla and the rest of the royal family will look out. At least its expected members: Prince Harry and Andrea in fact will not be there because they have no official duties during the ceremony. And here it is Charles III, in the car with Queen Camilla who, from Clarence House, at 8 in the morning head to Buckingham Palace for the opening of the ceremony. While all around, banners, regiments are already parading through the city (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) The first image of the king in the car. At Buckingham Palace he will be dressed and prepared for the coronation in a solemn, white and medieval-style dress. Charles III and Camilla aboard the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, an imposing carriage but more "comfortable" than the Golden State Coach which will be used on the return journey from the abbey: the king and queen wear the white robes of the coronation. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) The carriage with the King and Queen, in the rain, escorted by the Horse Guards, arrives at Westminster Abbey Camilla is helped by one of her ladies with her long and heavy train: the cloaks worn by the king and queen are the traditional ones handed down and kept in the palace. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) A few hitches with the long cloak before entering Westminster. The solitude of the king at the beginning of the solemn moment of the coronation: Charles enters the cathedral. On his shoulders the heavy cloak that his grandfather wore before him in 1937.

Two brothers, two stories: one the heir, the other the sparethe minor, the spare part. An order that has shaped their lives leading them towards different goals. Harry in Los Angeles with his wife Meghan and children Archie and Lilibet, outside the Windsor clan, without any official task or role (or a penny of royal money, if not the legacy of his mother Diana). William one step away from the throne, Prince of Wales, first in line: during the ceremony he knelt in front of the sovereign, touched the crown that one day will be his, gave his father a kiss on the cheek between the emotion of both, a sign of a deep bond from which, inevitably, Harry seems cut off.

It is the first time the duke has returned to England since the publication of the memoir, an international bestseller in which he recounted the break with his family but also his loneliness, his pain and the hope, one day, of a reconciliation. A possibility that yesterday seemed distant, with the spotlight on Carlo, on William, on a beautiful, perfect Kate, and on Camilla, the woman that Harry begged his father not to marry and who would have sacrificed Harry himself on the altar of a better relationship with the press. It was a quick visit. The king’s second son arrived on Friday by airliner to the amazement of passengers who found themselves on the same flight as him.

He seems to have stayed overnight in Frogmore Cottage, the villa near Windsor Castle that he had put in place together with his wife Meghan and where, probably, he will no longer be able to stay. Carlo, in fact, has decided that the house will pass to Prince Andrew.

Yesterday at 15.45 he left for Los Angeles11 hours of flight to be able to give a kiss to his son Archie who turned four on May 6th.

Did his father invite him to breakfast? It seems so — Harry, after all, remains fifth in line to the throne after William and his three children — even if the duke preferred to leave immediately.