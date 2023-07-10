Home » Harry Kane: Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says he will give captain his ‘vision’
Harry Kane: Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says he will give captain his ‘vision’

Harry Kane: Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says he will give captain his ‘vision’

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has opened up on Harry Kane’s future

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou says he will present his “vision” for the club to captain Harry Kane as Bayern Munich pursue him.

England skipper Kane, whose Spurs contract expires next June, scored 30 Premier League goals last season.

“Kane is one of the premier strikers in the world and I want him involved here,” Postecoglou said.

“I just want to introduce myself to Harry, give him my vision, get an understanding from him over what his vision is and try to be successful.

“My conversation with him will be about how we can make this club successful and there is no doubt that is what he wants as well.”

Asked if he had been given any assurances over Kane’s future, he said: “No, I haven’t had any assurances and I wouldn’t expect any assurances. For me, I am trying to concentrate on what I know now and Harry is part of the squad.

“I don’t think it is my role to sit there and sort of treat people in a manner because of their circumstances. I am big on treating everyone the same.”

Kane is Tottenham’s all-time record goalscorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances, having come through the club’s academy.

Postecoglou was named as Tottenham’s manager in June after Antonio Conte was sacked in March.

Interim manager Cristian Stellini was let go a month after Conte departed, with Ryan Mason leading the club for the rest of the season as they finished eighth in the Premier League.

‘I want to create something that lasts’

The new boss was also asked about his plans at the club and he said he wants trophies.

“I want to bring success to this football club,” Postecoglou said. “I always take over clubs after they’ve had a disappointing season or seasons.

“The thing I cherish the most is to create something that lasts and stays beyond my tenure. The scenario that Tottenham are in right now is what motivates me the most.”

Tottenham have not won any silverware since the English Football League Cup in the 2007-08 season.

