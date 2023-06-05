Harry Kane: Tottenham should ‘cash in’ on striker for rebuild, says Micah Richards

Tottenham Hotspur should “cash in” on striker Harry Kane to give incoming boss Ange Postecoglou a chance to rebuild the squad, says Micah Richards.

England captain Kane, 29, is Spurs’ all-time top scorer with 280 goals – and has been their top scorer in each of the past nine seasons.

His contract expires next season and he has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

“They’re too reliant on him,” said ex-England defender Richards.

Celtic boss Postecoglou has agreed to become the new Tottenham boss this summer, with the club’s three-month search coming to an end after Antonio Conte’s departure.

They finished eighth this season and will not be in Europe for the first time since 2009-10.

Asked what Postecoglou should do if Kane says he wants to leave, Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club: “He’s got to let him go. He’s got to get as much money as possible for him and allow Spurs to rebuild their team.

“They’re too reliant on Kane. Every time you see who scored for them, it’s Kane, Kane, Kane. They need something more.

“Sometimes it’s frustrating to watch because he’s so good at number 10 but you want him further forward at number nine to cause more trouble but he’s having to do everything by himself at times.

“I think it’s time now. I’m sure Spurs fans would say ‘you’ve given everything for us, let’s get some money for him, just cash in now and start again’.

“Give the new manager some money to work with and let Kane go and really show everyone how good he is in terms of going to that next level.”

If Kane stays at Spurs this summer, he could leave at the end of 2023-24 on a free transfer.

“What would you rather do? Get £100m this season or let him go for free next year?” said ex-Manchester City defender Richards.

Wolves defender Conor Coady, who was in England’s World Cup squad with Kane, said: “I understand from his point of view [why he might want to go]. I don’t know how Spurs would be happy letting Harry Kane go.

“For the club to say even with a year to go we’ll see you, we’ll find a way without you… what way is that?

“He’s one of the best players in the world.”

Kane has been continually linked to Manchester United, but 14-time European champions Real Madrid have just entered the mix.

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema is leaving the club after 14 years and Kane tops their wanted list.

The fact Kane has not won a trophy is often used at a criticism of him, but if he leaves for Spain, it could end his chances of becoming the Premier League’s top scorer.

He is on 213 Premier League goals, only behind Newcastle legend Alan Shearer’s 260.

“Especially with Benzema leaving, it’s there for you,” said Richards. “You can go to the most historic club in football, there’s a space for you, you have to go. It’s imperative for his career.

“He wants to be the all-time top Premier League scorer. But if he went to Real and won the Champions League, it’s incredible. To win La Liga, he goes to a different level.”