TSV Hartberg is in the second round of the Uniqa ÖFB Cup. The Styrians came to a 3-2 away win against FavAC on Saturday. After goals from Maximilian Entrup (44th and 59th) and Paul Komposch (77th), the guests already looked like the sure winners. The Viennese made it exciting again thanks to Arnel Mandalovic (82′) and Ali Khodadadzada (84′), but could no longer force the equalizer.

