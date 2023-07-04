Hartberg extended with goalkeeper duo – sport.ORF.at

TSV Hartberg will start the coming season of the Admiral Bundesliga with the same goalkeepers. The Styrians extended the contract with goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger until the summer of 2026 and hired replacement Fabian Ehmann for another season, the club announced on Monday.

In addition, the contract with Elias Scherf was extended until the summer of 2026. As in the previous season, the U21 team goalkeeper will be loaned out to second division team Amstetten.

