Bundesliga club TSV Hartberg announced the departure of seven professionals whose expiring contracts were not extended on Saturday. The most prominent graduate is the 36-year-old ex-Rapidler Mario Sonnleitner, Christian Klem, Matija Horvat, Florian Faist, Marcel Schantl, Philipp Erhardt and Rene Kriwak, on loan from Rapid, will also leave the club.

In return, the Styrians took the option to buy 21-year-old Frenchman Ruben Providence and signed the six-time goalscorer from AS Roma.