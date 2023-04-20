Home » Hartberg takes third place in AVL
Sports

Hartberg takes third place in AVL

by admin
Hartberg takes third place in AVL

TSV Hartberg has secured third place in the men’s Austrian Volley League. The Styrians defeated UVC Ried 3-0 (23,12,19) at home on Thursday and decided the “Best of three” series early. Hartberg had won the away game in five sets.

Tyrol is in front of the title

In the first season after returning to the Austrian Volley League (AVL), Hypo Tirol is only one win away from winning the championship. Innsbruck defeated Aich/Dob in the fourth game of the final series on Wednesday evening away in Bleiburg 3-0 (21, 15, 23).

In the “Best of seven” series, Tyrol took a 3-1 lead and can already secure the title win in game five on Saturday (8:25 p.m., live on ORF Sport+) in Innsbruck.

More to Austrian volleyball leagues

See also  Mazzarri and Baselli in Turin ex with the poisoned tooth

You may also like

The tribunal canceled the sentence for Nedvěd!

Cohort Osijek, ultimo baluardo against Dinamo and HajduK

Martin Castrogiovanni together with ISC – Italian Sport...

Scattered considerations after Sporting Lisbon-Juventus (1-1) — Sportellate.it

Nice stops in the quarter-finals of the Europa...

How to start skateboarding from scratch

Hložek shone in the Europa League, helped Leverkusen...

Houston “in the running” for the return of...

Conference League: catching up leads Alkmaar to the...

Juve ruling, the scenarios after the partially accepted...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy