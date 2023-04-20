Hartberg takes third place in AVL

TSV Hartberg has secured third place in the men’s Austrian Volley League. The Styrians defeated UVC Ried 3-0 (23,12,19) at home on Thursday and decided the “Best of three” series early. Hartberg had won the away game in five sets.

Tyrol is in front of the title

In the first season after returning to the Austrian Volley League (AVL), Hypo Tirol is only one win away from winning the championship. Innsbruck defeated Aich/Dob in the fourth game of the final series on Wednesday evening away in Bleiburg 3-0 (21, 15, 23).

In the “Best of seven” series, Tyrol took a 3-1 lead and can already secure the title win in game five on Saturday (8:25 p.m., live on ORF Sport+) in Innsbruck.

