“Harvest effect”. the worst consequence of the heat that we have just experienced arrives

What is scientifically known as the “harvesting effect” is a displacement of mortality towards a time before it would have occurred.

Living a spring that looks more like summer is not a minor matter. In addition to climate change alerts, this rise in temperatures that traditionally occur in the spring has serious consequences for our health.

It is estimated that between the end of April and the beginning of September 2022 there were more than 4,700 deaths related to excess heataccording to data collected by the all-cause mortality monitoring system (MoMo) of the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII).

But what happens on these dates, with a heat wave as sudden as it is unexpected, is what is scientifically known as the “harvest effect” (harvesting effect, in English).

What is the “harvest effect”?

The harvest effect is the early death of people who are in a very delicate state of health, but who are expected to remain alive for a while if nothing abnormal happens.

They are, in most cases, elderly people with a very short life expectancy who are expected to die in the coming months, within the same year. But some novel circumstance advances his death.

It really is a shift of mortality to an earlier time to what would have happened.

And that is something that is not uncommon to happen with heat waves that involve a strong and sudden change in temperatures.

People who in normal conditions will die this summer, in autumn or with the first cold of winter, see their health co-compromised by a Sudden change in temperatures that catches your body off guard and not prepared.

And that situation is more serious when the first heat wave of the year arrives, like the one we just went through.

Because people with poorer health are more vulnerable to the effects of high temperatures. And if on top of that they find the body’s lack of adaptation to this new seasonal reality that can cause physical and mental discomfort…

Therefore, traditionally The first heat wave of the year is the one that produces the most mortality and hospital admissions.

Then it is true that the “harvest effect” usually compensatesand this increase in mortality will be followed at some point by a decrease, since the people who would foreseeably die at that time are not there.

Global warming will increase the “harvest effect”

As the summers move forward in spring, as is already happening, the harvest effect will be more noticeable. And it will make the ability to adapt and prepare to face the new health problems more necessary.

warns the doctor maria sanchez, eHealth Manager de Cigna Healthcare Spain.

“Global warming, the lack of rain and the early summer have a negative impact on health”

“Sudden weather variations have, above all, a high impact on mood”

“And in this specific case, high temperatures affect both a physical and mental level, as well as an emotional one, increasing states of irritability, lack of motivation, fatigue and stress.”

Therefore, “knowing the effects that heat has on health and, particularly, on mental health, as well as taking preventive measures, is essential to minimize the negative effects of high temperatures, especially in the most vulnerable groups, and avoid the impact on physical and cognitive performance”, says Sánchez.

The other five effects of heat on overall health

From Cigna Healthcare, as health experts, they identify the 5 effects that high heat has on people’s overall health, and that are key to dealing with its dangerous consequences, especially in the elderly population:

1- Altered mood

The anxiety and eco-anxiety They are more and more present. Adapting to a high temperature to which one is not accustomed is a stressful element that has an impact on a mental level, increasing mood disorders. anxiety.

He insomnia caused by heat discomfort and a feeling of being overwhelmed can further aggravate the symptoms.

discomfort and a feeling of being overwhelmed can further aggravate the symptoms. But it is that, in addition, high temperatures make it difficult to think clearly generating frustration that, in many cases, translates into irritability and aggressiveness.

generating frustration that, in many cases, translates into irritability and aggressiveness. Added to this situation is the ecoanxiety, another source of stress and concern experienced, above all, by young people in the face of climate change.

Once the problem is identified, what can we do to improve our mood?

Well, in these cases, Dr. Sánchez proposes performing relaxation techniquessuch as meditation and deep breathing, to reduce heat-related anxiety and stress.

In addition to this, it is convenient to avoid the abuse of toxic substances such as drugs and alcohol.

2- More skin and kidney problems

Another of the physical consequences of heat are skin problems. Sun exposure and lack of hydration make pathologies such as:

Dermatitis

Sunburn

Acne appearance.

In addition, also the increase in temperatures can cause kidney problems.

From the Spanish Society of Nephrology (SEN) they point out that some patients who already suffer from a chronic renal failureThose who take diuretics or take medication to treat high blood pressure may feel the effects of heat more, since they are prone to dehydration more easily or a drop in blood pressure.

To avoid all these side effects of heat, the experts’ recommendation focuses on not neglecting hydration, following a healthy eating style or using sunscreen and caps that protect from the sun.

3- Decompensation and worsening of symptoms in chronic patients

It is estimated that in Spain there are some 20 million people with chronic diseases. For these patients, high heat produces decompensations and worsens their symptoms.

Hydration in these patients is essential since as they point out from the Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine (SEMES)in those people who suffer from diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and respiratory diseases, the loss of water and electrolytes with the mixture of medical treatments they can decompensate the mechanisms of thermoregulation.

4- Not sleeping because of the heat can be a big problem

the heat can interrupt sleepwhich leads to develop fatigue, insomnia, lack of rest and concentration and performance problems.

Lack of sleep too May worsen symptoms of other mental disorders such as anxiety and depression, promote the appearance of sleep disorders and generate a negative effect on mood.

To mitigate its effects, the Spanish Sleep Society (SES) recommends avoid consuming stimulants As the café or energy drinks, having a Fresh environment and quiet to sleep and try to keep a sleep routine trying to respect the schedules when getting up and going to bed.

5- Heat exhaustion: decreased performance and motivation

The temperatures are getting higher and the winters are getting shorter. But despite this, the workplace is still not adapted to what seems to be a phenomenon that is going to grow.

and this is causing heat exhaustion, a phenomenon related to high temperatures that can negatively affect mental health. Symptoms include:

Fatigue

nausea

dizziness

Headaches.

In addition, it can increase feelings of worry and lack of motivation, as well as affect energy levels. These moods can increase the feeling of sadness and hopelessness and favor the appearance of depression or aggravate the symptoms.

To avoid these situations, the bet of the experts is to use cooling devices in addition to air conditioning, such as table fans.

In addition, to minimize the effects of heat at an individual level, you can wear light and cool clothing, take cold showers and avoid going outside during the hours of maximum heat. But we haven’t gotten there yet.