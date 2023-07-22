Has Arda Güler already made you fall in love? – Open the door

The recent move to Real Madrid is the crowning glory of the Turkish talent.

In 2006 the media coverage that accompanies the name of Christopher Nolan has few rivals. He is still regarded as the innovative and profound director of Mementobut in the last year he has made headlines for choosing to devote himself to a blockbuster like Batman Begins. In short, no one yet accuses him of making bizarre films, and he directs the first film that consecrates him almost out of nowhere: The Prestige. The story of two young illusionists who become rivals over time is intertwined with the more philosophical investigation that Nolan does on invention, on magic, on what we don’t know. He is not yet the mature Nolan of Inception or Interstellar, nor the confusing one of Tenet. The plot is linear and aims to restore the meaning of wonder to the viewer. The protagonists, Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman, sacrifice their entire existence in favor of the show.

It’s something that happened to me to rethink watching the plays of Arda Guler. Grab a video of his lustful dribbling – now Youtube it’s full of them, even those from his first training sessions with Real Madrid are fine – and try not to marvel at his unique style, the gaping gait with which he handles the ball. I also challenge you not to think that Guler is willing to do anything to make you jump on your chair or throw the cat off the desk on which he was sleeping in amazement.

Güler’s rise to prominence in European football is no longer news. He has been a Real Madrid player for a few weeks, who paid Fenerbahce the 17.5 million release clause to release him. Güler is still a teenager – he turned 18 in February – and although hardly anyone has seen him play a full game his signing of him has already treaded the edges of the international market. For which other footballer does the president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, he would criticize morally Real Madrid with such deep hatred? Nobody really knows him, yet not a day goes by in which the cult of Arda Güler is not nourished by new followers. His ethereal game is concrete, and at the same time it is the product of a faith-based gaze. We may not yet know Güler, but we already know what to expect from him. Since his debut with Fenerbahce, the press and fans in Turkey have obviously compared him to Messi.

He seems to be doing just fine. “I don’t feel any pressure on me. You have to play with pleasure, not with pressure. I’m trying to turn it into happiness” Guler said a few weeks ago. At 16 he made his debut in the play offs of the Europa League against Helsinki: it was 2021 and his coach at the time, Vitor Pereira, said he hadn’t seen players like Guler even in the Porto youth team, where he had worked for 5 years.

Last season was one of affirmation. In Jorge Jesus’ 4-4-2, Güler often filled the role of quarter in right midfield, and from that position he set the Super Lig ablaze. Güler can swerve on the ball several times to disorient opponents, such as in this action which precedes a nice winger assist for Enner Valencia, or aiming directly at the goal. His vision of the game is fine, and in fact in the league he has made 7 assists (next to which he has also scored 7 goals).

In one of his first training sessions with Real Madrid, during a 2vs2 drill, Güler bullied Valverde with a tunnel in which he made the ball pass from the sole of his right foot to that of his left foot. With the sufficiency of an employee who stays in the office for eight hours, Güler evaded the pressing of one of the most aggressive midfielders in the world. It was just training, and I would add that it’s too easy to get excited about these gross tricks. Güler’s numbers, however, are not alone belli. At a time when football players reveal themselves as the product of a football movement and its technical and tactical teachings, the instinct natural by Güler for dribbling is a rare thing. He is one of the last archetypes of the dribbling attacking midfielder, who lives to play without superstructures. In a presentation piece on Güler for The AthleticJames Horncastle has compared his splendor in the Turkish league to that which Frank Ribery gave in his brief spell at Galatasaray about twenty years ago.

Arda Güler’s playing and Toni Kroos’ reaction!.. 😱pic.twitter.com/1ywaUFePyU — Radio Gol (@radiogol) July 15, 2023

The gesture of Toni Kroos, who puts his hands on his head just after the tunnel, has already gone viral.

Last season Güler inherited the number ten. At his age it might seem strange to see a teenager loaded with all these responsibilities, but in his case we can’t be surprised. His statistics are among the best in the Turkish league in almost the entire offensive spectrum: key passes, assists, passes in the last third of the pitch, successful dribbling. Güler knows how to be decisive in the moments that countand in this sense the through ball with which he sent Batshuayi on goal in the first minute of the game should be mentioned Turkish Cup Finalwon by Fenerbahce against Basaksehir.

In March 2022 he scored on his first-team debut, always coming on as a substitute against Basaksehir in place of Mesut Ozil. Seen from the outside, the scene was quite clear: the talented and precocious teenager who replaces the old worn champion.

Arda Güler’s talent is so manifest that it doesn’t need objective feedback that escapes the pure amazement it generates in the football public. We are used to the cursus honorum that precedes the advent of a young footballer in a big European club, to the observers who examine his aptitude on the pitch, advanced statistics, character in the locker room, family status for months. Looking at it from another perspective, Güler’s direct move to Real Madrid seems to come out of this selective mechanism. Few fragments of the football of Laughs they are enough to illuminate his predestined aura. Then there was the Euro 2024 qualifying match played against Wales, which perhaps returned its special glow like no other. There is something persuasive about the way Güler touches the ball with his left foot. He likes to start with his back to the side foul line, and he starts to swerve from there. Yet he is not a mechanical or kinetic player: everything Güler does with the ball resembles a prestige, an unexpected creation.

In that match Güler scored with a shot from outside the area, hitting the ball with his left foot and sending it flying into the top corner. It’s a goal that has condensed his class, the cashmere sensitivity with which his feet move around the pitch. “The ball is like one of its organs”said Güler’s first coach Erol Tokgozler. “When he has it, he’s comfortable. This is the most important feature of her ”. Güler preferably starts from the right, but often receives inside the field. His movement set is not rigid and he can move fluidly between lines. Arda has been compared to Mesut Özil, who has just retired from football: his farewell is like a pagan banquet, a funeral that is both depressing and happy, because it already hides the greatness of the young Turk.

There are other plays that deserve to be seen even if they are not exactly concrete. Exceptional dribbling in which Güler escapes claustrophobic surfaces only by touching the ball sensually. It also happened often in the Europa League. My favorite skill was against AEK Larnaca. As soon as the ball arrives on the right wing, Güler plants himself in front of his marker and pretends to block him with his right foot while his torso is already facing the goal. Thus he escaped, deluding his opponent of his earthly nature and then reminding him of the metaphysical existence of talent, of creativity made immanent by the soccer field. The one on the field is Arda Güler with the Fenerbahce shirt, yet he could be one of the two protagonists of The Prestigewhich fights against the inherently boring nature of football matches to give us a moment of glow.

Güler uses body movements to feint and mock opponents. Like that of all serial dribblers, his is a voluminous game and the plays he tries don’t always succeed. However, every time the ball arrives between his feet, Güler creates panic in the opposing defences, if only for the fear he instills in the full-backs in front of him, intimidated by the obsessive body feints he attempts during the 90′. Güler’s football is based on inventions that are never repeated; her touches are never affected. He is 176cm tall but slips away from his opponents without physical intensity: when he dribbles Güler’s legs move with the agility of a puma.

Sometimes Arda Güler’s taste for sophisticated play winds up twisting itself. In order to become an elite midfielder, he will need to adapt better to the chaos of the match, lowering his pace when appropriate. Güler still pushes too much on the accelerator, and ends up losing the ball even when he could have passed it safely. Also for this reason Güler is at ease in a positional style of play, where starting from the right he concentrates towards the edge of the penalty area, in a team that fluidly occupies all the vertical corridors.

It’s not easy to predict how Güler will adapt to Spanish football or the Real squad. We knew him as a right winger, but in that role the competition from Rodrygo and Valverde is fierce and it’s not certain that he will find space right away. His ability to lead the ball for long portions of the pitch, always playing on the edge of risk, could guarantee him a more central evolution, from playmaker or offensive midfielder. But even if he were to change roles to adapt, little would change: it will still be nice to watch Güler play, see him make fun of our certainties on the trajectories of the ball. He will prove us wrong again, showing us that behind this material patina there is always room for a new illusion, a new discovery. A new prestige.

