His name is David Mudge and he plays in an amateur league in the north of Sydney. The official recognition of the Guinness World Record last April, after a game played for the full ninety minutes

Had he not retired in 2019, the Italian Lamberto Boranga, born in 1942, would have the primacy of oldest active footballer. To receive the official recognition of the Guinness World Records instead it was in recent months an 80-year-old from a country where, paradoxically, football is not the most popular sport: Australia. It’s about David Mudge of Kissing Point Football Club, the over 45 formation of the Northern Suburbs Football Association, an amateur league active in the northern suburbs of Sydney. He was in fact the ripe old age of 79 years and 89 days when, last April 25 against North Turramurra, he formally satisfied the only required requirement: play a match by remaining on the pitch for the full ninety minutes.

Not bad, given the occasion, that the opponents of the day prevailed with an overwhelming 6-0: at the end of the match the veteran David was granted a well deserved

hall of honor

. «Thanks to my companions for putting up with me», he commented visibly excited. The perfect accolade to a mathusalemmic career that saw him make his Northern Suburbs Football Association debut at the age of 14 in 1958among the ranks of the Beecroft Club youth team. Still regularly on the pitch every weekend, he wears the Kissing Point shirt from 1974: stuff to make far more illustrious flags such as Totti, Maldini, Zanetti or Del Piero pale. And to think that one of his sons had thought of putting him in contact with the Guinness World Records, after casually discovering that the previous record holder was “only” 73 years old.



Happy 80th birthday to oldest competitive footballer David Mudge from Australia https://t.co/xPoY9nVXGc — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 25, 2023

Of course, the (far from excellent) technical level of the competition certainly contributed to favoring such a prolonged stay in the same team, but it should also be emphasized that in this half-century the person concerned by no means limited himself to scampering up and down the green rectangle. As it has indeed made known just the Guinness World Records on January 25, the day of his 80th birthday, David over time has also covered the roles of canteen and barbecue manager, youth coach, treasurer and even club president. That wasn't enough, as a true sportsman he has also had the opportunity to try his hand at numerous other disciplines including cricket, touch football e rugby. The withdrawal, it seems, can still wait.


