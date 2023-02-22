Home Sports Has LeBron’s Lakers tenure been a success? | SPEAK
Has LeBron’s Lakers tenure been a success? | SPEAK

Has LeBron's Lakers tenure been a success? | SPEAK

The Los Angeles Lakers second half of the season is set to tip off against the Golden State Warriors this Thursday. The team has 23 games remaining but could potentially miss the playoffs for the third time in LeBron James’ Lakers tenure. However, the Lakers did win the NBA Finals during the league’s 2020 bubble season and broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record in the purple and gold. Shaquille O’Neal even said that he would not oppose LeBron getting a statue in front of Crypto.com Arena. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and Ric Bucher debate whether LeBron’s Lakers tenure has been successful or not.

