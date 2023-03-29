Original title: Has missed 20 games! Cole: Wiggins is still absent indefinitely but he has kept training

On March 29, Beijing time, Warriors coach Cole revealed Wiggins’ recent situation in an interview. He said that Wiggins still has no return timetable and is still absent indefinitely, but he has been maintaining training. So far, the team has not considered him missing the rest of the season.

Previously, Cole said that Wiggins is dealing with personal matters. Compared with basketball, family matters are more important to him, and the team will give him enough time to solve them.

The last time Wiggins played was in the Warriors’ game against the Wizards on February 14. As of today, Wiggins has missed 20 consecutive games.

This season, Wiggins played a total of 37 games, averaging 32.2 minutes per game, scoring 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals.

(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: