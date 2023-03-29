Home Sports Has missed 20 games! Cole: Wiggins is still absent indefinitely but he has kept training – yqqlm
Sports

Has missed 20 games! Cole: Wiggins is still absent indefinitely but he has kept training – yqqlm

by admin
Has missed 20 games! Cole: Wiggins is still absent indefinitely but he has kept training – yqqlm
2023-03-29 08:58

Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: Has missed 20 games! Cole: Wiggins is still absent indefinitely but he has kept training

On March 29, Beijing time, Warriors coach Cole revealed Wiggins’ recent situation in an interview. He said that Wiggins still has no return timetable and is still absent indefinitely, but he has been maintaining training. So far, the team has not considered him missing the rest of the season.

Previously, Cole said that Wiggins is dealing with personal matters. Compared with basketball, family matters are more important to him, and the team will give him enough time to solve them.

The last time Wiggins played was in the Warriors’ game against the Wizards on February 14. As of today, Wiggins has missed 20 consecutive games.

This season, Wiggins played a total of 37 games, averaging 32.2 minutes per game, scoring 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals.

(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  The Chinese women's volleyball team wants to achieve great results_Netherlands_stage_opponents

You may also like

Football: Fiorentina back to work, then it will...

Ukraine fencer Olga Charlan on Russia and the...

Spalletti good. Conte argues after two years»- breaking...

It is revealed that Messi is willing to...

In beating Curacao: Messi scores 100th goal for...

Lionel Messi makes history with 100th goal for...

0:3 after just 17 minutes: TSV 1860 goes...

‘The circle of celebrities’, ‘Planeta Calleja’ and ‘Días...

3-0 win against Israel: The five most striking...

Washington Wizards dominate Boston Celtics

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy