Has Pilsen caught up with the demanding schedule? I wouldn’t blame it on fatigue, Kalvach said after the debacle with Slovácko

“It cannot be overlooked that it was our twenty-fifth competitive duel in the fall, and that we are missing two important strikers, Durosinmi and Vydra. Now it has taken its toll on us. The result with Slovácko is a combination of several factors,” said Koubek.

“Our program is demanding. But those of us who boarded were prepared. I wouldn’t blame the loss and the performance on fatigue,” added midfielder Lukáš Kalvach, along with stopper Sampson Dweh, the busiest players in Pilsen in the fall.

Slovácko was counting on Pilsen’s possible fatigue. It has a year-old experience of playing in the Conference League group. “Viktorka doesn’t rotate the lineup much, so it’s clear that with more matches and time, she will run out of energy. Already on Thursday against Dinamo Zagreb, the second half from Pilsen was not so intense. We warned the boys about it at halftime,” said Slovácko coach Martin Svědík.

The ending is a matter of the psyche

“Scoring goals makes you angry for a long time. We get chances in every game, unfortunately we are not productive. We are working on the ending in training. But it’s all a matter of psychology. With the score 2:1, we gave Pilsen two more goals, which were scored after a completely calm finish.”

Slovácko coach Martin Svědík about the great productivity of the team in Pilsen

Although his team was losing with Tomáš Choré’s goal, he equalized by halftime. And in the second half, within nine minutes, he hit West Bohemia three times. They ended the duel in depression.

“We should have added the second goal and there could have been peace. Then we got a cheap equaliser. And the fourth completed our performance. We were no longer able to think of anything. This is a big disappointment,” added Kalvach.

After the triumph over Slavia a week ago and Thursday’s win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Conference League, Viktoria saw a significant improvement. “We devalued last week. After a quarter of Slovácko’s goal, we fell into the depths physically and mentally,” sighed Koubek.

