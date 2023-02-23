Tammy Abraham he’s fine, the doctors certified him this morning. The mask held up and this evening the owner should start against the Salzburg for the return of the Europa League ply-offs. The Giallorossi will have to overturn the result to go through by scoring two goals without conceding, to do so the attack department will be decisive. And given the doubts on the eve, the Englishman’s sprint return thanks to the carbon mask that will cover his injured left eyelid and sutured with six stitches, is an indication of how far Mourinho wants to go on in the competition.

It’s not 100% Dybala, yesterday he had his first training session with the team after the injury he received in the first leg (muscle overload in his left thigh). He made himself available, but the Portuguese preferred to be cautious about using him: «All three together are three doubts. The third is Pellegrini. Three together is too much, however, they are all available to help ». This morning’s audition didn’t give any problems, but the risk of a relapse is just around the corner. Also possible is the presence of Wijnaldum from the beginning: «I can say that it is an option, it is improving», assured the Special One.