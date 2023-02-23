Home Sports has the green light from the doctors. Dybala in doubt and Wijnaldum pawing
Sports

has the green light from the doctors. Dybala in doubt and Wijnaldum pawing

by admin
has the green light from the doctors. Dybala in doubt and Wijnaldum pawing

Tammy Abraham he’s fine, the doctors certified him this morning. The mask held up and this evening the owner should start against the Salzburg for the return of the Europa League ply-offs. The Giallorossi will have to overturn the result to go through by scoring two goals without conceding, to do so the attack department will be decisive. And given the doubts on the eve, the Englishman’s sprint return thanks to the carbon mask that will cover his injured left eyelid and sutured with six stitches, is an indication of how far Mourinho wants to go on in the competition.

It’s not 100% Dybala, yesterday he had his first training session with the team after the injury he received in the first leg (muscle overload in his left thigh). He made himself available, but the Portuguese preferred to be cautious about using him: «All three together are three doubts. The third is Pellegrini. Three together is too much, however, they are all available to help ». This morning’s audition didn’t give any problems, but the risk of a relapse is just around the corner. Also possible is the presence of Wijnaldum from the beginning: «I can say that it is an option, it is improving», assured the Special One.

See also  The first stop of the 2021-2022 National Figure Skating Junior Championship ends

You may also like

Juventus, Calvo: ‘Appeal to the guarantee college next...

Turin and Rome chasing goals: two ideas that...

Cristiano Ronaldo, party in Saudi Arabia. The photos...

a Legion of Honor strongly criticized by elected...

Juve: secret agreements with clubs and “Mandragora card”

The gunner Rampula and the riflewoman Blažíčková were...

Barletta-Gravina: no longer believing in dreams but in...

First best time in tests in Bahrain on...

the most social football teams in Italy –...

Scattered considerations after Leipzig-Manchester City (1-1) – Sportellate.it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy