Original title: Haslem can earn $45,267 in 1 minute of playing in the past 5 years, the most active duty & Wall’s second

Haslem can earn $45,267 in 1 minute of playing in the past 5 years, the most in active service & Wall’s second

Live it, August 22 News Today Heat veteran Haslem announced at his youth training camp that he will sign a new contract with the Heat and return to the team to continue his 20th NBA season.

Then the US media HoopsHype posted a statistic that in the past 5 years (referring to the 2017-18 season to the present), Haslem earned 45,267 per minute of playing time (referring to the total salary divided by the number of minutes played) In dollars, the most active players, Wall can earn $42,346 per minute of playing time, ranking second.

Leonard earned $25,285 per minute, ranking third; Curry earned $23,766 per minute, and Klay ranked fourth and fifth at $23,430.

(according to)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: