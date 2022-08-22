Original title: Haslem’s long-term love life is difficult to replicate the essence of one person, one city, which is deeply interpreted by him

Earlier today, Heat player Udonis Haslem officially announced that he will return to the Heat for the 20th NBA season of his career.

You know, Haslem is 42 years old, and he is recognized as the oldest active player. And able to play for the same team for 20 seasons, the Harbin team has also become the third person in history. Before him, Kobe and Nowitzki have completed similar miracles.

Team Kazakhstan revealed that the reason why he insisted on finishing his 20th season was to fulfill his father’s requirements and expectations for him, and next season, his goal remains the same, that is, to win the championship.

Regardless of the goals, the role of the team, it’s a great enough record for a player to be on a team, or 20 years in the league.

But you must know that in the past 7 seasons, Haslem has only played 95 games with the Heat. In fact, since James left the team and the era of the Heat’s Big Three ended, the Haslem team has become a marginal figure in the tactical system. However, even so, the Heat still choose to keep him again and again.

Heat president Pat Riley, who has always been budget-conscious, once forced Wade, the number one legend in team history, because of a disgraceful offer (3 years and 30 million US dollars). However, Riley has always been tolerant when it comes to Haslem staying in the team. Even though the team has made almost zero contributions in actual combat these years, Riley still said, “As long as he (Hazlem) is willing, he will be in the team if he wants to. It can be effective for as long as possible.”

See also Beijing 2022, Eileen Gu in history with Freestyle: three medals in the same Olympics. The American strengthens China's booty: "Everything is decided with your head" Why is the Harbin team so favored by the Heat management team? Perhaps it is the special value outside the stadium of the Harbin team, a profound interpretation of loyalty and the definition of “one person, one city”, and a temperament that naturally matches the Heat, which has made him a unique career in Miami. Of course, there is a more important point, that is Haslem’s clear understanding of his ability and his role on the court. You must know that after joining the Heat in 2003, the first six seasons of the Harbin team were unstoppable starters for the Heat for five and a half years. Before 2010, Haslem also averaged close to 10+10 in five seasons. In the summer of 2010, Haslem once had the opportunity to sign a mid-level contract and have the opportunity to get more salary, and at that time, the Mavericks, Nuggets and other teams also cast olive branches to him. However, that summer, the Heat had just formed the Big Three, and the goal of competing for the championship was particularly urgent. The management especially hoped that Team Kazakhstan would stay. As for the Heat’s (salary cut) condition, the Harbin team agreed without hesitation. He finally accepted a five-year, $20 million contract extension. The price of this new contract was much lower than he was at that time. actual worth. In the 2009-10 season, the Harbin team could still get an annual salary of 7.1 million US dollars. In the 2010-11 season, the annual salary was cut in half to only 3.5 million US dollars. That year, the Harbin team was just 30 years old, and his career was at the most critical crossroads, but his sacrifice of salary created bright prospects for the Heat’s subsequent championship. See also The parents of the returning members of the Xi'an gymnastics team spontaneously picked up the station and sent flowers and applause Six years later, in the summer of 2016, the NBA began to implement a new broadcast contract, and the league’s total salary cap saw an unprecedented increase. That year, many little-known players signed large contracts with annual salary of tens of millions, and even many small supporting roles reached 20 million US dollars per year. However, the Harbin team did not take advantage of the situation. He once again gave up the opportunity to sign a higher salary and only asked for a new contract of 4 million US dollars, and continued to stay in the Heat with peace of mind. In the days since then, the Ha team has rarely appeared on the court, but because of his pragmatic judgment in the early years, he has received continuous feedback from the Heat management. Therefore, every summer, as long as the Harbin team decides not to retire, he can receive a new contract from the Heat. Of course, in the long journey of the season, the Harbin team did not sit idle. For every game, he poured his full emotions into the bench and the locker room. Last season, the Heat had infighting after the regular season. Butler and coach Spoelstra even had a conflict at the game site. At the critical moment, it was the Harbin team who stepped forward and reprimanded JB before the team was lifted from the crisis. rescued. In the new season, Team Kazakhstan will continue to play a similar role in the Heat team, and because of his presence, the Heat will definitely have more confidence in their hearts when they encounter difficult situations. See also Balestra has a bad taste in his mouth "We lacked cynicism" Martignoni: good defense It is conceivable that many people must be very envious of the current treatment of the Harbin team. However, not everyone can have the pragmatic judgment of the Harbin team, such determination and persistence. Today, in the player market, veterans like Aldridge, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Millsap, etc. suffer from no new job opportunities and are on the verge of unemployment. In terms of personal ability and career technical statistics, these are completely above the Kazakhstan team. However, for various reasons, they were all at the intersection of their careers, choosing to give up the creed of one person, one city, and embarked on a path completely different from Haslem. But after some wandering, they could not achieve the same good start as the Harbin team, and the situation in the twilight years of their careers is also very different from the Harbin team… (Poirot)Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

