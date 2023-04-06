For the first time, the team that scored the opening goal did not win in the first league playoff final. In the fourth game, the hockey players from Zlín lost on their ice with Vsetín 0:1 and 1:2, but managed to turn the score 4:2 in their favor. They lead 3:1 in the matches and on Saturday at Lapač they already have the first chance to end the series and fight for participation in the playoff for the highest competition against Kladno. After the game, the Rams fans called forward Tomáš Pospíšil. The author of two goals was pleased by the support of the spectators, but he highlighted the performance of the entire team.

