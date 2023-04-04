Home Sports Haul of medals for Judo club Koizumi Scicli
Sports

Haul of medals for Judo club Koizumi Scicli

by admin
Haul of medals for Judo club Koizumi Scicli

Two weeks after the success in the international field with the silver medal conquered by Vincenzo Pelligra in Coimbra for the EJC of judo and two other silver and bronze medals, at the Italia Es B Puglia trophy, respectively for Leonardo Portelli Es. B cat. Kg.46, Giulio Ramazzotto Es. B kg. 42 and a fifth place for Vincenzo Marino Es. B kg 42 at his first experience, the past weekend was intense, but full of medals for the Judo Club Koizumi Scicli of M° Maurizio Pelligra who once again thanks to his athletes bears the name of Scicli at the top.

17th Franco Costa Memorial (PalaRescifina Messina): Two gold medals for two young promises of the Judo Club Koizumi Scicli Ignazio Arrabito cat. 40 Kg and Fabrizio Avola cat. 50 Kg that ippon after ippon won all the matches conquering the top step of the podium.

Italian Cup A1 (Pala Pellicone Ostia): From Messina to Rome the result does not change. It is always the athletes of the Judo Club Koizumi Scicli with Savita Russo Junior Cat. 63, Siria Angel Nicotra cadet Cat. 48 Kg and Francesco Fidone Junior Cat. +100 in a top-level competition such as the Coppa Italia A1 who win 3 important medals, gold for Savita Russo and bronze for Syria Angel Nicotra and Francesco Fidone.

Great satisfaction expressed by M° Maurizio Pelligra who with the occasion, as well as thanking his own athletes who passionately dedicate most of their days to intense training, thanks all the technicians who collaborate in obtaining these great results: Sandro Carnemolla, Giuseppe Zisa, Vincenzo Iurato and Salvatore Russo.

Previous articleHoly week in Ibla: three processions today

You may also like

National team: Flick’s great luck in the shadow...

From Inter to Juventus, a 50 million deal!...

Eintracht and Oliver Glasner positive before the game...

the Council of State declares the FIGC appeal...

Bundesliga: “An honor”: Hoeneß starts full of energy...

“Sorry Ola”, Josè Mourinho and the curtain on...

DFB Cup: semi-final draw in the sports show...

Distrust between Verstappen and Pérez

The great merger of WWE and UFC

Paris St. Germain: World champions from 1998 settle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy