Two weeks after the success in the international field with the silver medal conquered by Vincenzo Pelligra in Coimbra for the EJC of judo and two other silver and bronze medals, at the Italia Es B Puglia trophy, respectively for Leonardo Portelli Es. B cat. Kg.46, Giulio Ramazzotto Es. B kg. 42 and a fifth place for Vincenzo Marino Es. B kg 42 at his first experience, the past weekend was intense, but full of medals for the Judo Club Koizumi Scicli of M° Maurizio Pelligra who once again thanks to his athletes bears the name of Scicli at the top.

17th Franco Costa Memorial (PalaRescifina Messina): Two gold medals for two young promises of the Judo Club Koizumi Scicli Ignazio Arrabito cat. 40 Kg and Fabrizio Avola cat. 50 Kg that ippon after ippon won all the matches conquering the top step of the podium.

Italian Cup A1 (Pala Pellicone Ostia): From Messina to Rome the result does not change. It is always the athletes of the Judo Club Koizumi Scicli with Savita Russo Junior Cat. 63, Siria Angel Nicotra cadet Cat. 48 Kg and Francesco Fidone Junior Cat. +100 in a top-level competition such as the Coppa Italia A1 who win 3 important medals, gold for Savita Russo and bronze for Syria Angel Nicotra and Francesco Fidone.

Great satisfaction expressed by M° Maurizio Pelligra who with the occasion, as well as thanking his own athletes who passionately dedicate most of their days to intense training, thanks all the technicians who collaborate in obtaining these great results: Sandro Carnemolla, Giuseppe Zisa, Vincenzo Iurato and Salvatore Russo.