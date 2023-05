Julia Hauser finished 31st as the best Austrian at the World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS) race in Yokohama. After swimming 1.5 km, cycling 40 km and running 10 km, the Viennese was almost four minutes behind British winner Sophie Coldwell. Tanja Stroschneider was 48th. New Zealander Hayden Wilde won the men’s race, Leon Pauger was 48th.