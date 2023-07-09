Have you ever wondered why the handle of the pans has a hole? It’s not for hanging

Have you ever wondered why the handle of the pans has a hole? Many believe that it is only used to hang them. But in reality its existence hides a more acute reason.

The holes in the handles of the pans, in fact, have a very specific purpose and it is not just an aesthetic detail. Now that you know that, you’ll be able to make the most of your pan to prepare delicious dishes!

Because the handle of the pans has a hole: not just for hanging

The real purpose of the hole in the handle of the pans is much more practical and functional. In fact, this feature allows you to use the handle as a stand to balance a spoon of wood while cooking our favorite dishes.

Imagine yourself of having to simmer a sauce or gravy while stirring it with a wooden spoon. Without the hole in the pot handle, it would be difficult to keep the spoon steady while turning and mixing ingredients. Thanks to the hole in the handle, however, we can simply insert the spoon through this opening and hold it without having to constantly support it with the hand.

This little detail also makes it easier to store the pans inside the cabinets or by hanging them on the appropriate ones hooks in our kitchen.

Other reasons why the handle of the pan has a hole

Il hole in the handle of the pans it serves several purposes. Here are some reasons why frying pans may have a hole in the handle:

Dripping: The hole allows water and other excess liquids to drip off after being rinsed or washed. This way, water won’t pool in the pan handle, avoiding any potential mess or stains on your work surfaces; Ventilation: When cooking hot food, the hole in the handle allows hot air to circulate, minimizing overheating of the handle. This makes gripping the pan more comfortable while cooking and reduces the risk of burns;Temperature control: Some professional chefs find that the hole in the handle can help regulate the temperature of the pan. When the pan reaches a certain temperature, hot air can flow through the hole, thus reducing the heat at the top of the handle. This can be useful if you want to keep the pan at a constant temperature.Aesthetic design: In some cases, the hole in the handle can also be a design element that adds a distinctive style to the pan. Some pan brands can customize their products with holes in the handle to differentiate themselves in the market.

It’s important to note that not all pans have a hole in the handle. It depends on the design and the choice of the manufacturer.

So, next time you use a frying pan with its perforated handle, remember this extra feature too! Not only will you be able to hang your favorite pot on the kitchen wall, but you’ll also be able to always have your trusty wooden spoon at hand while you prepare your delicious dishes.

More curiosities about pans

In addition to the mystery of the hole in the handle of the pans, there are many other fascinating curiosities concerning these kitchen utensils. For example, have you ever noticed those concentric circles inside the surface of some frying pans? This is a feature called “sandwich bottom” and is used to distribute heat evenly while cooking food.

Pans are not all the same: they exist different types, such as non-stick, stainless steel or cast iron. Each material has its own peculiarities and can influence the quality of the final result.

Did you know that the shape of the pan is also important? The pots high with low edges are perfect for browning meat or vegetables, while those with high edges are ideal for preparing sauces or soups. Interestingly, a simple change in shape can make all the difference in cooking performance!

Finally, remember that pans must be treated with care to ensure a long life. Avoid using metal objects that could scratch the non-stick coating and always try to wash them by hand instead of putting them in the dishwasher.

These are just some of the many curiosities about pans! I hope it intrigued you further about this tool indispensable in our daily kitchen.

This feature is certainly a small but ingenious addition that makes the culinary experience even more pleasant and functional. So, never forget to make the most of these useful holes! Pans are an essential tool in every kitchen and knowing these curiosities can make us even more aware of the importance of details in choosing the right utensils.

So now that you know what the holes in the pan handles are for, I invite you to take full advantage of them in your cooking sessions. Whether you are experienced chefs or simply lovers of good food housewife, these little details really make the difference! So let your passion for cooking guide you and immediately put into practice everything you’ve learned today.

