Sports

Hawks fire manager Nate McMillan

02/22/2023 at 03:45

Joe Prunty will replace the coach, who leaves with a record of 99 wins and 80 losses

The irregularity of the Atlanta franchise has cost him to Raileigh

The Atlanta Hawks fired coach Nate McMillan on Tuesday., who had been head coach since July 2021, and named Joe Prunty as interim setup man, the franchise said in a statement. McMillan leaves the Hawks with a total record of 99 wins and 80 losses, but he pays for the ups and downs of this season, in which the Atlanta team won 29 games and lost 30.

The Hawks, who started the year with big ambitions after signing Dejounte Murray to accompany Trae Murray, are eighth in the East in play-in spots. McMillan had led the Hawks to the Eastern Finals in the 2020-2021 season as interim coach, and took over as head coach on July 8, 2021.

The coach began his career on the NBA bench with the Seattle SuperSonics, then coached the Portland Trail Blazers before joining the Pacers with a 688-599 winning mark in the 1,287 regular-season games he has coached.

Joe Prunty, the assistant coach, was promoted to interim coach pending the franchise find a new candidate for the bench.

