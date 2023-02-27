The Atlanta Hawks have their next head coach.

Quin Snyder has agreed to a five-year deal to coach the Hawks and could begin as early as Tuesday, ESPN reported Sunday evening.

The Hawks fired coach Nate McMillan on Tuesday, clearing the way for an immediate search. The organization reportedly turned its full attention to Snyder shortly after.

Hawks general manager Landry Fields, along with assistant GM Kyle Korver and owner Tony Ressler, were reportedly in talks in recent days with Snyder surrounding philosophy and how to build the organization moving forward.

Snyder, 56, has history as a Hawks assistant under Mike Budenholzer during the 2013-14 NBA season. Following that stint in Atlanta, Snyder was hired as the head coach of the Utah Jazz, where he posted a 372-264 (.585) mark over eight years, which included three trips to the Western Conference semifinals.

Snyder resigned from the Jazz in June 2022.

The Hawks have won their first two games since they fired McMillan with Joe Prunty acting as the interim head coach. After blowing out the 38-25 Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Trae Young made a buzzer-beater to help the Hawks beat the Brooklyn Nets, 129-127, on Sunday.

Atlanta improved to 31-30 on the season with its two recent wins, holding its spot in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

If Snyder joins the team as soon as possible, his first game would come against the 10th place Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

