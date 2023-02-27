Home Sports Hawks, Quin Snyder reportedly reach deal for head coaching job
Sports

Hawks, Quin Snyder reportedly reach deal for head coaching job

by admin
Hawks, Quin Snyder reportedly reach deal for head coaching job

The Atlanta Hawks have their next head coach.

Quin Snyder has agreed to a five-year deal to coach the Hawks and could begin as early as Tuesday, ESPN reported Sunday evening.

The Hawks fired coach Nate McMillan on Tuesday, clearing the way for an immediate search. The organization reportedly turned its full attention to Snyder shortly after.

Hawks general manager Landry Fields, along with assistant GM Kyle Korver and owner Tony Ressler, were reportedly in talks in recent days with Snyder surrounding philosophy and how to build the organization moving forward.

Snyder, 56, has history as a Hawks assistant under Mike Budenholzer during the 2013-14 NBA season. Following that stint in Atlanta, Snyder was hired as the head coach of the Utah Jazz, where he posted a 372-264 (.585) mark over eight years, which included three trips to the Western Conference semifinals.

Snyder resigned from the Jazz in June 2022.

The Hawks have won their first two games since they fired McMillan with Joe Prunty acting as the interim head coach. After blowing out the 38-25 Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Trae Young made a buzzer-beater to help the Hawks beat the Brooklyn Nets, 129-127, on Sunday.

Atlanta improved to 31-30 on the season with its two recent wins, holding its spot in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

If Snyder joins the team as soon as possible, his first game would come against the 10th place Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience

National Basketball Association

See also  Shang Juncheng Chinese tennis genius deserves more expectations_Australian Open_Grand Slam_Player

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

You may also like

NBA, today’s results: Bucks 14 hits in a...

IBSA Next Gen Cup 2022/2023: the Final Eight...

France: two Mbappé goals and one Messi, PSG...

Milan-Atalanta, Ibra: ‘I suffered, but if I’m fine...

«I suffered for Mino Raiola, now I want...

Covid and escape of laboratory viruses China, USA...

Sports Breakfast 2.27|The Lakers made a 27-point reversal...

Milan-Atalanta, Gasperini: ‘Milan were superior, we did everything...

They prepare a reissue without “offensive” racial references...

Carlos Alcaraz, injured and beaten by Cameron Norrie...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy