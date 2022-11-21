Haya Qianzhan丨Tonight ushered in Qatar World Cup debut England team to do their bestFly into the homes of ordinary people

Once again, the Three Lions stood on the stage of the World Cup, and coach Southgate and his disciples ushered in the opportunity to prove themselves. Due to its strong strength and good grouping, the England team has naturally become the team with the highest promotion call in Group B, but the old fans are also aware of the England team’s results in the competition. After all, the Three Lions have a not-so-nice alias ——Three Meows Legion, in this World Cup, whether it will be “Three Lions mighty” or “Three Meows are weak” depends on the actual performance.

As the birthplace of modern football, the England team won the championship in the 1966 World Cup,A very long timeThe results in the competition are not satisfactory, and they always miss the first place. The 2018 World Cup in Russia won the semi-finals, and the 2020 European Championship reached the final for the first time in history. Although they lost to Italy in the penalty shootout and missed the championship, the recovery of the England team is obvious. Now that the competition is coming again, can Southgate lead the Three Lions one step further? The general of the England team is very confident, but the outside world is not at ease, because the performance of this team is like a roller coaster, ups and downs: In the previous World Cup qualifiers, the England team qualified ahead of schedule, but the subsequent UEFA Europa League In the group stage, the team finished bottom of the group without a win in 6 games.

Southgate has been at the helm of the Three Lions for more than 6 years. Relying on the youth training mechanism introduced by Capello, he has created the best results for the England team in almost 30 years. But even so, the English media and fans still criticize him. There is a tendency to have to pull him down from the altar. There is no other reason, holding England’s most talented young talents in the 21st century, but they were humiliated and relegated after losing 6 games in the UEFA Europa League group stage.Such a large decline has also made Southgate questioned by the outside world, and evenhisThe World Cup squad has also been criticized.

“We’ve taken England fans on an amazing journey over the past few years. But as we sit here and speak, our country is going through a difficult time and we hope that through this World Cup, we can bring them Come on a truly joyous and blissful journey.”The first round of the group match,The England team will face the Asian powerhouse Iran. At the pre-match press conference, Southgate said that the whole team is ready to meet the huge challenge. “The World Cup is the most important game, and we must do our best.”

Regarding the first opponent Iran, Southgate said: “We respect the first opponent very much. We know the strength of the Iranian players. We know that they were very organized under the leadership of Queiroz in the last World Cup. Only by being more patient on offense can we get the desired result, just like in the first match against Tunisia in the World Cup group stage four years ago, we won at the last minute.”

As the core of the England team, striker Kane also has high hopes. He won the Golden Boot in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. “If I can get the top scorer again, it means that we will go very far in this tournament.” Kane said at the England team’s pre-match press conference. But I hope to help the team in all aspects, whether it is goals, assists or defense, as long as it can win. Compared with the Golden Boot, the World Cup championship is the most important.”

I don’t know if it’s the truth or a smoke screen, Iran coach Queiroz praised the England team before the game: “I think the current England team is the most talented and powerful team since winning the World Cup in 1966. Our goal for tomorrow Just enjoy the game, go all out to win, let everyone enjoy the joy of football.” (Xinmin Evening NewsReporter Li Yuanchun)