Haydock: Royal Pagaille wins Betfair Chase & Shishkin refuses to race at Ascot

Royal Pagaille won the Betfair Chase at Haydock while there was a shock at Ascot where odds-on favourite Shishkin refused to race.

The 5-1 shot Royal Pagaille, under Charlie Deutsch for trainer Venetia Williams, saw off Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame for victory.

“Today he wasn’t stopping and he came alive underneath me,” said Deutsch.

At Ascot, Pic D’Orhy won the 1965 Chase after two-time Cheltenham Festival winner Shishkin planted at the start.

Shishkin, trained by Nicky Henderson, had won 13 of his 17 races including the Aintree Bowl last time and was sent off the 8-13 favourite in the four-runner race.

But jockey Nico de Boinville was left behind with his mount and 5-2 chance Pic D’Orhy went on to win for trainer Paul Nicholls from 40-1 outsider Straw Fan Jack.

More to follow

