Sports

Hayter won the second stage of the Tour of Romandie

by admin

Around Romandie (WorldTour) – 2nd stage (162.7 km): 1. Hayter (Brit./Ineos Grenadiers) 3:55:20, 2. Ayuso (Sp./SAE Team Emirates), 3. Bardet (Fr. /DSM), 4. Sobrero (It./Jayco-AlUla), 5. Onley (Brit./DSM) all same time, …135. Černý (CR/Soudal-Quick Step) -13:27. Continuously: 1. Hayter 8:08:14, 2. Foss (Nor./Jumbo-Visma), 3. Cavagna (Fr./Soudal-Quick-Step) both -6,…103. Black -13:32

