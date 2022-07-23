Original title: Hazard will welcome the national derby debut Pique or will be absent due to injury

On July 23, Beijing time, according to previous news, Hazard’s muscles were overloaded during training. Marca reported that the Belgian was injured and will be expected to usher in the first national derby of Real Madrid’s career.

Hazard has not played in a Clasico since joining Real Madrid in 2019, and the player is looking to make a difference this season and he is more motivated than ever.

The recovery progress of Barcelona central defender Pique is slower than expected, and may not catch up with the game against Real Madrid this weekend. The Daily Sports said that Barcelona did not want to take risks, so Pique would not appear in the US game against Real Madrid.

