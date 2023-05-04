Home » HBL: title is approaching – Kiel wins in the lions
Sports

HBL: title is approaching – Kiel wins in the lions

by admin
HBL: title is approaching – Kiel wins in the lions

Status: 05/03/2023 9:15 p.m

That could be the preliminary decision in the fight for the title of the Handball Bundesliga: Leader THW Kiel won on the 28th match day at the Rhein-Neckar Löwen, competitor Füchse Berlin failed.

Leader THW Kiel extended its lead in the Bundesliga on the 28th Bundesliga matchday. The German record champions won the Rhein-Neckar Löwen on Wednesday (May 3rd, 2023) with 31:27 (15:11) and thus continued the successful series of the past few weeks.

  • 27th matchday
    arrow right

Foxes Berlin slip up in Stuttgart

The pursuer Füchse Berlin, who had the same number of points so far, suffered an unexpected 28:32 (14:14) defeat at TVB Stuttgart. The previous second in the table weakened itself, Viktor Kirejew and Milos Vujovic saw the red card.

Despite being sent off in the 48th minute, Vujovic was still the foxes’ top scorer with six goals.

Sagosen surprised by Berlin

In front of 13,200 spectators in the Mannheim Arena, which was sold out for the first time in four years, Kiel played with concentration from the start and once again had strong support in Denmark’s world champion goalkeeper Niklas Landin. The best THW pitcher was Sander Sagosen with seven goals.

“It was a very important win that we are very happy about”said Sagosen and was also happy about the Berlin mistake: “It’s a surprise, but good news for us.” He described his own recipe for success as follows: “The power density is so tight, we go into every game as if it were a knockout game.”

Kretzschmar thinks Kiel’s slip is “unimaginable”

Since Kiel no longer have to play a top team in the remaining seven games, they go into the final phase of the season as the hottest title contenders. “It is inconceivable that the THW will leave something behind“, said Berlin’s sports director Stefan Kretzschmar and added with a view to the painful bankruptcy in Stuttgart: “That’s brutal to swallow.”

The foxes were initially clearly on course for victory and 14:9 in the lead, which was gambled away by a 0:8 run shortly before and after the break. “After that everything collapsed”, Kretzschmar complained. There were also red cards against goalkeeper Viktor Kirejew and left winger Milos Vujovic. “It’s a major setback”said coach Jaron Siewert.

Magdeburg keeps up

SC Magdeburg held on in the title race. Last year’s champion achieved a completely unchallenged 37:23 (18:10) win at HC Erlangen. Kiel now leads the table with 45:9 points ahead of Magdeburg (45:11), with 43:11 points the foxes have fallen back to third place.

See also  National team: National coach does not write off Gwinn and Dallmann for the World Cup

You may also like

Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New...

Decathlon celebrates 30 years in Italy and investigates...

Alfa-Sauber drivers are at a loss after the...

Scattered considerations after Hellas Verona-Inter (0-6)

Young basketball players from all provinces in Huzhou...

Cup semifinals: Stuttgart’s anger leaves the sovereign referee...

Downhill MTB | How to drive

Berlin Volleys are aiming for titles with a...

No contact with Coldebella. Maximum confidence in Ronci

Serie A roundup: Inter Milan swept Verona and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy