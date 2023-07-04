He asked for a replacement, no one reached out to him. Zadina remains in Detroit for now

“A few weeks before the draft, his agent said that Filip would like to go somewhere else and get a chance to restart. I tried to get it through a trade, but I didn’t find anything,” said Steve Yzerman, Detroit’s general manager.

The Red Wings wanted to accommodate Zadin by placing him on the list of unprotected players, but none of the other teams in the overseas competition chose him within twenty-four hours.

Yzerman said Zadina and his agent asked for a trade a few weeks ago. He tried to accommodate him. He wasn’t able to find a team that was interested. So he waived him. But he’s not writing off his career and believes he can still be an NHL player. #RedWings

The Czech forward, who signed a three-year contract at the end of August last year with an income of 1.825 million dollars per year, will report normally at the start of Detroit’s fall training camp.

Of course, on the assumption that during the summer someone would not show interest in his services.

“It cannot be said that I would like to write him on the list. We signed him because we liked the way he was playing and I still believe he has a good career ahead of him,” Yzerman noted.

Zadina is the sixth pick of the 2018 draft, but he has yet to live up to the expectations and high expectations.

Last season was significantly complicated by a long-term injury. In the regular season, he managed to play only 30 games and scored three goals and four assists in them.

In total, the participant of last year’s world championship has 190 starts and 68 points for 28 goals and 40 assists in the regular season.

