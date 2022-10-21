Home Sports He Bingjiao from Denmark and Fanchen team pass Guan Guoyu’s three pairs of doubles round trip- Shangbao Indonesia
He Bingjiao from Denmark and Fanchen team pass Guan Guoyu's three pairs of doubles round trip

He Bingjiao from Denmark and Fanchen team pass Guan Guoyu's three pairs of doubles round trip

October 20, 2022 18:41 PM

Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi defeated their opponents in three rounds and advanced to the second round

[NetEaseSportsNewsonthe19th]The 2022 BWF Denmark Open kicked off the competition in Oderson. He Bingjiao won 2-0 in the first round, and joined Han Yue and Wang Zhiyi to advance. Women’s Doubles Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan crossed with Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu 2-0, Liu Xuanxuan/Xia Yuting lost 0-2. In mixed doubles, Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping eliminated their opponents 2-0, and Guo Xinwa/Zhang Shuxian lost 1-2. Men’s Doubles Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi won 2-1 in three games, and Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang were eliminated 0-2.

Women’s singles He Bingjiao faced Indonesia’s Mariska in the first round. After winning the first game 21-14, she was challenged by her opponent and won 21-19 in the second game, with a total score of 2-0. Han Yue faced South Korean player Kim Ga Eun and won two games in a row to win 21-18 and 21-17. Wang Zhiyi faced the American player Wang Wanli and eliminated her opponent 21-13 and 21-12 in the next two rounds. In the second round, she will face the world number one Japanese star Akane Yamaguchi.

In the first round of women’s doubles, Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan faced off against Chinese Hong Kong pair Yang Yating/Yang Peilin. In the game, the mortal combination had obvious advantages. After winning the first game 21-7, the second game passed the next game with 21-17. Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu played well against the Bulgarian Stoeva sisters and played two games in a row, eliminating their opponents 21-16 and 21-11. Liu Xuanxuan/Xia Yuting fought the Thai combination Zonggongpan/Ravinda in the first battle, and they fell behind in all aspects and lost to their opponents 15-21 and 14-21.

In the first round of mixed doubles, Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping met with Malaysia’s Chen Pingshun/Xie Yiqian, and defeated their opponents 21-16 and 21-17 in the next two games. In the second round, they will challenge Thailand’s world No. 1 duo De Chabo/Sasiri. Guo Xinwa/Zhang Shuxian played against the Chinese Hong Kong team Li Jinxi/Wu Zhirou, and they lost 19-21, 21-15 and 19-21 after playing three games.

In the first round of men’s doubles, Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi faced off against Thailand’s Supac/Kittinupong. After three fierce battles, Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi eliminated their opponents 21-16, 14-21 and 21-16. Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang played against the Malaysian combination Wang Yaoxin/Zhang Yuyu in the first round. They lost two games in a row and lost 18-21 and 20-22.

