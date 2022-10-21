[NetEaseSportsNewsonthe19th]The 2022 BWF Denmark Open kicked off the competition in Oderson. He Bingjiao won 2-0 in the first round, and joined Han Yue and Wang Zhiyi to advance. Women’s Doubles Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan crossed with Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu 2-0, Liu Xuanxuan/Xia Yuting lost 0-2. In mixed doubles, Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping eliminated their opponents 2-0, and Guo Xinwa/Zhang Shuxian lost 1-2. Men’s Doubles Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi won 2-1 in three games, and Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang were eliminated 0-2.

Women’s singles He Bingjiao faced Indonesia’s Mariska in the first round. After winning the first game 21-14, she was challenged by her opponent and won 21-19 in the second game, with a total score of 2-0. Han Yue faced South Korean player Kim Ga Eun and won two games in a row to win 21-18 and 21-17. Wang Zhiyi faced the American player Wang Wanli and eliminated her opponent 21-13 and 21-12 in the next two rounds. In the second round, she will face the world number one Japanese star Akane Yamaguchi.

In the first round of women’s doubles, Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan faced off against Chinese Hong Kong pair Yang Yating/Yang Peilin. In the game, the mortal combination had obvious advantages. After winning the first game 21-7, the second game passed the next game with 21-17. Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu played well against the Bulgarian Stoeva sisters and played two games in a row, eliminating their opponents 21-16 and 21-11. Liu Xuanxuan/Xia Yuting fought the Thai combination Zonggongpan/Ravinda in the first battle, and they fell behind in all aspects and lost to their opponents 15-21 and 14-21.

In the first round of mixed doubles, Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping met with Malaysia’s Chen Pingshun/Xie Yiqian, and defeated their opponents 21-16 and 21-17 in the next two games. In the second round, they will challenge Thailand’s world No. 1 duo De Chabo/Sasiri. Guo Xinwa/Zhang Shuxian played against the Chinese Hong Kong team Li Jinxi/Wu Zhirou, and they lost 19-21, 21-15 and 19-21 after playing three games.

In the first round of men’s doubles, Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi faced off against Thailand’s Supac/Kittinupong. After three fierce battles, Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi eliminated their opponents 21-16, 14-21 and 21-16. Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang played against the Malaysian combination Wang Yaoxin/Zhang Yuyu in the first round. They lost two games in a row and lost 18-21 and 20-22.