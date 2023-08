You can’t even cook instant noodles in eighty seconds. Even such a low amount of time on the field was enough for Norwegian midfielder Conrad Wallem to make his debut for Slavia Prague and seal a 3-0 victory against Ukrainian Dnipro in the opening match of the third preliminary round of the Conference League. “At the same time, it wasn’t even planned that he would go to the game,” coach Jindřich Trpišovský admitted after the game.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook