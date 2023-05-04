He can do even more than Erling Haaland

6
The Nigerian is currently the most exciting striker in top-flight European football. Even the Norwegian Erling Haaland is not that complete.
Victor Osimhen even inspires pastry chefs in Naples. At Easter, they outdid each other in making Easter eggs, on which two squiggles were painted with black chocolate. They resembled the black mask the Nigerian has worn to identify him and bring good luck since undergoing facial surgery following a collision with Inter defender Milan Skriniar.
