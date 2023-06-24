“He can’t turn on his PC, tablet and mobile phone, he can influence his friends”

Locked at home under house arrest without the possibility of communicating with the outside world. And, above all, for him who had just begun a rampant career based precisely on the use of the Net, with the strict prohibition of turning on the computer and any other computer and communication support. At least those left available, given that the personal ones have already been seized. Nine days after the road accident in Casal Palocco, which took the life of little Manuel, the investigating judge signed the precautionary custody order against Matteo Di Pietro, 20, youtuber and leader of the creators of «TheBorderline», at the wheel on the afternoon of June 14 of the Lamborghini SUV that ran over the Smart in which the five-year-old boy was, injuring his mother, Elena Uccello, and his younger sister. The boy’s license was also immediately taken away.

The measure was carried out yesterday by the carabinieri who notified it to the person concerned, barricaded in a house in Rome in the availability of his family from the beginning of the tragic affair. In reality, the request for arrest by the Public Prosecutor’s Office (though in prison) of the young man, son of an official of the Quirinale, had already been made by the prosecutors in the hours immediately following the crash, on the basis of the first investigations by the soldiers of the Arma and the city police. First of all the one on the alleged speed of the SUV, rented for a video challenge with cash prizes to be published on Youtube, with the aim of spending 50 hours in the cockpit of the car. A speed considered, given the consequences of the accident, well above the 30 kilometers per hour foreseen in that stretch of road, where, moreover, there are also pedestrian crossings. Then Di Pietro was initially also challenged to be positive for cannabis, although a subsequent examination was necessary for confirmation. The results could come in the next few days.

But the judge’s decision to accept the magistrates’ request could also be linked to the danger of flight and in particular to the risk of tampering with the evidence that the twenty-year-old would have allegedly been contested: in short, there is the possibility that Di Pietro could in some way influence the testimonials from the other four guys who were on board with him in the Lamborghini, in particular the three work colleagues in the group on YouTube (which, despite the interruption of the service, recorded 2,000 more subscribers than a few days ago) : Vito Loiacono, Marco Ciaffarelli and Simone Dutto. Gaia Nota was also on the car, however she was considered extraneous to the affair.

The turning point in the investigation would suggest that in recent days, also on the basis of information from the Carabinieri and the municipal police, Di Pietro’s position may have worsened, this is not excluded in relation to the analysis of the mobile phones and mini-cameras seized by those investigate. However, the investigation into the death of little Manuel continues to ascertain the role played by the three youtubers, who have already been interviewed by the investigators. To this day they must remain available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

