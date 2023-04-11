Home Sports He collides with a car, a 73-year-old cyclist dies
He collides with a car, a 73-year-old cyclist dies

A 73-year-old cyclist from Castel San Pietro, in the province of Bologna, died following a road accident that occurred shortly after 10 in Massa Lombarda, in the Ravenna area. The accident, according to what emerged from the surveys, occurred on viale della Resistenza. The man was pedaling with a group of cyclists when he collided with a Mercedes driven by a young woman. The intervention of the 118 operators was in vain.

The collision on Easter day

Yesterday afternoon, still on the streets of Ravenna, around 5 pm, along the branch of the A14 bis near the junction for Bagnacavallo, there was a rear-end collision between two cars. Six girls were injured, four from Bologna and two from Milan. The most serious was taken to the Bufalini hospital in Cesena: it would not be life threatening.



