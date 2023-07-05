He doesn’t like the cold, but he took Jablonec. Pelta wants to rebuild the team, reveals Látal

Jablonec officially confirmed you only two weeks after the start of training. Why so late?

I had a contract in Poland until June 30, and on June 26, Monday, we had our first training sessions. I didn’t know until the last moment if I would still have to go to Poland. I didn’t want to risk it because I had a valid contract, they owed me money. We didn’t want to provoke the other side so that there wouldn’t be any problems, because they are picky about this. So we did it from June 30th, even though I was in contact with Jablonec before that. It wasn’t until Saturday that they sent me a confirmation that I was completely free. But I don’t want to talk about the former club, it was their right.

If you were promoted to the first league in Poland with Termalica, would you stay there?

Yes. I had in my contract that promotion to the Ekstraklasa meant another contract extension. The owner was then interested in me staying anyway, but I had already decided that I wanted to quit.

And return home. Why go to Jablonec?

First of all, I will say that Mr. Pelta approached me earlier, when I didn’t know if I would stay in Termalica, before the barrage. We were in contact and we waited until the last moment to see if my contract would be extended. But even so, we had already dealt with certain things, even though I still didn’t know if I would come back. I told Mr. Pelt that if it didn’t work out, that there would be interest from my side. He presented his vision to me, that he wants to remake the team a bit, give it a different character, bring in other players. His offer was interesting, specific. I felt that after all these years, the team wanted to revive, oxygenate and take it a little higher.

Mr. Pelta is awaiting trial again, he has already been sentenced to six years in prison without jurisdiction. Do you believe that his problems will not affect the running of the club, have you discussed them?

I don’t look at it at all. Mr. Pelta is the owner of the club, I only deal with the sports side.

By the way, you are leading a club in the Czech Republic for the first time. Is it a coincidence that you previously trained only in Moravia and Silesia?

(smiles) It is. Maybe I just avoid the mountains because I don’t like the cold, I prefer the heat. So it just came. The offer was correct and interesting. I must point out that Mr. Pelta and I have known each other since England, where he was our boss. We know each other, we know what we can expect from each other.

You mentioned Mr. Pelta’s vision, can you elaborate on that?

We know that Jablonec played in the top six, even if it didn’t work out the last two years and he wasn’t where he belongs. The vision is to get to the top, to fight for cups, to be in contact with the best teams there. When I was in Trnava, we played European cups, and Mr. Pelta was also in the cups. We called each other, he whined a bit that they got the wrong group then. He wants to pull himself up again.

Is the six really within the power of Jablonec?

We’ll see, we’re currently building the team. There are a lot of changes here, a lot of new players have arrived. I told the boys to forget what happened two years ago, that we are starting from scratch. We want to consolidate the team, put it together and prepare it so that we play at the top. Although we know that the beginning will be very difficult.

Jablonec’s roster currently has possibly the most foreigners in its history. Is it related to the new vision?

First of all, it was difficult for us to find stoppers, we wanted to bring two quality players to the club. And finally we chose this option. Tekijaški and Hurtado are very good players. I believe they will help us. We need to improve defensively. We still have selected players from the Czech league, we could use a right or left defender. But we’ll see how it all turns out. We have the offensive part covered well, there will be no additions. At the moment we have good pressure on the wings where we have four wing forwards. In addition, there is Čanturišvili from Zlín and Drchal on the tip. We tried to revive the team a little in terms of speed and dynamics. I like players who are aggressive on the pitch and approach. We are building the team as we go, and of course we had to take our financial capabilities into account.

PREPARATORY MATCHES We will play three warm-up matches at the training camp in Italy. Two duels will be against teams from the highest competitions and one opponent from a lower competition. #vprvnilinii pic.twitter.com/OU7D33J4YU — FK Jablonec (@FKJablonec) July 3, 2023

Do you also count on Tomáš Malínský, who is working on his knee?

I had a great interview with Tomáš. I know what he goes through and what limits him. We have it set up so that he needs to get his knee back on track. This is important, no matter if it’s in a week or a month. I count on him when he is 100 percent ready. He is not with us at the moment, he is visiting the doctor. I wish he would get well. We know he is a quality player. We still have Jovovic injured, but we are trying to make them available as soon as possible.

Do you take the first round on the Jablonec bench spicy? Jablonec plays in Mladá Boleslav, where your son Radek works and your former teammate from Trnava Pavel Hoftych trains.

Rather, it is a difficult start, because out of the first nine games, we play six away because our field is being reconstructed. Unfortunately, that’s how it is, we’re preparing for it. It is difficult because beginnings are important, but we have to deal with it.

