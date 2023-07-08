He exchanged the European Cups for a move to the south. The Bohemians protege explains the surprising departure to Budějovice

You are leaving Bohemians after sixteen long years. Is it hard for you?

Sure, it wasn’t easy. I actually grew up in Bohemka, so I will always remember her. To this day, we nostalgically discuss with our friends from youth the matches we played together in preparatory, school or youth. But at this moment I feel it’s time for a change. Even not very easy steps need to be taken sometimes, and I hope that this particular one turns out to be the right one.

As a little boy, you went to the boiler room in Ďolíček quite regularly. Will a piece of Bohemák remain in you forever?

Sixteen years is a really long time, you can’t just forget about it. One always likes to think back to the clubs where he scored his first league starts, his first goal and somehow broke through. It will remain in my heart in some way, but now I’m only focused on making things as good as possible for us at Dynamo.

In green and white, you jumped into twenty first league matches, but it was during the covid era, so you never experienced the atmosphere of a full Ďolíček as a home player. Do you regret it a lot?

This one really does. When I went to support Bohemka, I dreamed of playing in front of a full Ďolíček, because I sometimes helped to create that atmosphere myself in the cauldron. When I got to the A-team, it was kind of a cakewalk to the whole situation. But mostly I was happy to play, and I didn’t think about it that much at the time.

You mentioned that, in your opinion, there is a need to make a move in the form of a transfer to Dynamo at this time. But why now, when Bohemians were interested in you staying in the squad after a successful second division season?

I did well in the second league last season, so it is necessary to take a step higher. At Dynamo, I know both coaches very well from working together in Příbram, I know what they will require of me. And they know what they can expect from me. I take it as an opportunity to play again under a pair of coaches with whom I have only the best experience.

Many Bohemians players praise coach Jaroslav Veselý. Didn’t you toy with the idea of ​​staying after all, even though you completed a considerable amount of summer training under his guidance?

I respect coach Veselý and I won’t lie, it was quite tempting. I followed Bohemka during the last season, when I was a guest in the second league, and her results speak for themselves. But I thought about it a lot, it was all scrapped in my head, and I finally came to the opinion that Dynamo would be a better option.

You are waiting for the renewal of cooperation with Tomáš Zápotočný and Marko Nikle. You had a good time together in Příbram, they did well in Budějovice as well. What is their magic?

It’s definitely about the style of play they espouse. In Příbram, they required us to play combination football, which is not really seen very often in the second league. It fits me exactly, it was visible both in my personal statistics and in the whole team. By going to an environment where I already know someone, it won’t be such a significant change for me.

In Dynamo, you will also meet another former Příbramák, midfielder Marcel Čermák. Were you in contact while your transfer was being processed?

Yes. When he learned that Budějovice was interested in me, we called each other several times and discussed it in person. He offered to help me with anything I needed, which I am happy to do. I take the fact that we will play together again as a pleasant bonus.

What else are you looking forward to in your new workplace?

As I already mentioned, on cooperation with trainers. But of course also for the whole club, fans and new teammates. If I take it at random, for example Ondrášek, Hora or Hellebrand are really great footballers.

In the second league last year, you recorded a record of 11+4, but the Fortuna league is something else. What do you think needs to be done in order to follow up the successful season and take it a level higher?

Adaptation certainly does not have to be simple and come immediately. What needs to be done… If I knew that, I’m the best in the world. (laughs) Of course I will go into it with humility. It is simply necessary to keep giving everything to football and keep working hard. Then I hope to reap the fruits of my labor.

