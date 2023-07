When he came to Sparta last summer after seven seasons overseas, he was supposed to become one of the stars of the hockey extra league. However, the 28-year-old forward Dominik Simon experienced a fiasco at the Prague club due to personal problems and injuries, and in May, the originally signed two-year contract with him was prematurely terminated. Now the participant of three World Cups has a chance to restart his fading hockey career. In České Budějovice…

