He falls from the skyscraper in Hong Kong, so Remi Lucidi died

The investigative hypothesis is that the Frenchman remained trapped in the building from which he intended to take some of his usual selfies, as he usually did when he secretly entered the buildings

A leap into the void for 68 floors. This is how the Frenchman Remi Lucidi diedknown for his daring stunts on skyscrapers around the world, who fell from a building in a residential area of ​​Hong Kong. Lucidi, 30, was in the Tregunter Tower complex and fell after being trapped outside an attic. The investigative hypothesis is that the Frenchman was trapped in the building from which he intended to take some of his usual selfies, as he usually did by clandestinely entering buildings to pursue his dream of collecting the highest number of extreme sport experiences.

Known as ‘Remi Enigma‘ on social media, Lucidi was outside the 68th floor of the Tregunter Tower, a residential block in Hong Kong’s upscale Mid-Levels area when it fell on deaf ears. To reconstruct the dynamics of his last fatal stunt dating back to last Saturday, around 6 pm, is the South China Morning Post, according to which the reckless influencer he allegedly reached Tregunter Tower in the late afternoon and entered the building claiming to visit a friend on the fortieth floor.

This circumstance would have made a tower security agent suspicious who, not convinced of his version, would have verified his story by contacting his alleged friend. The latter in turn allegedly denied knowing Remi Lucidi. All this would have happened in a few moments, during which the reckless acrobat would have taken an elevator and would have disappeared, heading towards the top floor of the building.

Lhe last person to see him alive was a cleaner who said the acrobat frantically knocked on the glass. The frightened woman then called the police. According to the version taken up by the local media the 30-year-old was calling for helpperhaps unable to return to a point where he would not have risked falling on deaf ears. When officers were able to gain access to the accident area, there was nothing more to do. His body lay lifeless on the ground floor, while only his camera remained on the roof of the building, his adventure companion with which Lucidi immortalized his adventurous deeds.

I Security camera footage revealed that French had exited the elevator on the 49th floor then headed through the stairs to the top floor, where security guards discovered that the lock had been picked. One photo posted on the French’s Instagram page a few days before the tragedy it was titled “Hong Kong” and showed a photo taken by Times Square a Causeway Bay.

