Home » He falls from the skyscraper in Hong Kong, so Remi Lucidi died
Sports

He falls from the skyscraper in Hong Kong, so Remi Lucidi died

by admin
He falls from the skyscraper in Hong Kong, so Remi Lucidi died

The investigative hypothesis is that the Frenchman remained trapped in the building from which he intended to take some of his usual selfies, as he usually did when he secretly entered the buildings

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A leap into the void for 68 floors. This is how the Frenchman Remi Lucidi diedknown for his daring stunts on skyscrapers around the world, who fell from a building in a residential area of ​​Hong Kong. Lucidi, 30, was in the Tregunter Tower complex and fell after being trapped outside an attic. The investigative hypothesis is that the Frenchman was trapped in the building from which he intended to take some of his usual selfies, as he usually did by clandestinely entering buildings to pursue his dream of collecting the highest number of extreme sport experiences.

Known as ‘Remi Enigma‘ on social media, Lucidi was outside the 68th floor of the Tregunter Tower, a residential block in Hong Kong’s upscale Mid-Levels area when it fell on deaf ears. To reconstruct the dynamics of his last fatal stunt dating back to last Saturday, around 6 pm, is the South China Morning Post, according to which the reckless influencer he allegedly reached Tregunter Tower in the late afternoon and entered the building claiming to visit a friend on the fortieth floor.

This circumstance would have made a tower security agent suspicious who, not convinced of his version, would have verified his story by contacting his alleged friend. The latter in turn allegedly denied knowing Remi Lucidi. All this would have happened in a few moments, during which the reckless acrobat would have taken an elevator and would have disappeared, heading towards the top floor of the building.

See also  Accident in Mugello, motorcyclist involved in the Amateur Trophy dies

Lhe last person to see him alive was a cleaner who said the acrobat frantically knocked on the glass. The frightened woman then called the police. According to the version taken up by the local media the 30-year-old was calling for helpperhaps unable to return to a point where he would not have risked falling on deaf ears. When officers were able to gain access to the accident area, there was nothing more to do. His body lay lifeless on the ground floor, while only his camera remained on the roof of the building, his adventure companion with which Lucidi immortalized his adventurous deeds.

I Security camera footage revealed that French had exited the elevator on the 49th floor then headed through the stairs to the top floor, where security guards discovered that the lock had been picked. One photo posted on the French’s Instagram page a few days before the tragedy it was titled “Hong Kong” and showed a photo taken by Times Square a Causeway Bay.

You may also like

I don’t want to go back to that...

Real Madrid’s 230 Million Euro Bid for Mbappe:...

Vlahovic for Lukaku plus 30-40 million: because the...

Altmaier after rain delay in the Kitz round...

But then, how is this Saudi football league?

Expanding Horizons: A Look at the Young Players’...

Olimpia Prepares for Central American Cup Clash Against...

Bully? The court must be held by the...

Summer in Val di Non: fresh air, adventure...

Rankings Revealed: Bucks Secure Top Spot, Heat Slip...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy