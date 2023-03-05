The match at Sparta is not one of the opportunities that should ensure Teplice’s football players are saved in the first league. Even before the trip to Letná, however, behind-the-scenes reports that the position of coach Jiří Jarošík is extremely uncertain. Zdenko Frťala, who works with the youth at Stínadly, is said to be in charge of the fourteenth unit of the table. While other endangered teams score points in the last rounds, Teplice’s 1:4 defeat in Prague made it even harder. And Jarošík really ended up on the bench immediately after her.

