Of Gaia Piccardi

After years of collaboration with Tamberi senior, the Olympic gold in the high altitude passes under the technical guidance of Giulio Ciotti, a former jumper, and he says that the disagreements with his father began as a boy: “I had to give up the sport I loved most”

An unresolved Oedipus, a fruitful but emotionally exhausting collaboration, an announced divorce (close to the Eugene 2022 World Cup), postponed, and finally consummated. «My new technical guide is Giulio Ciottiformer jumper, personal of 2.31,” he said Gianmarco Tamberi on the eve of the European indoor championship in Istanbul – embellished for Italy by the golds of Ceccarelli in the 60s and Weir in the weight, and by the four beautiful silvers, including the return of Larissa Iapichino on measures worthy of her talent -, Gimbo in Turkey he wasn’t there because he’s focusing his preparation on the outdoor season: he’s aiming for the world championship gold outdoors, the only medal he’s missing.

Bowls still, away from the emotions of an incandescent bond, it was an opportunity to think with Gimbo about the ups and downs of a visceral relationship, the father who trains his son by projecting on him all the expectations of a career stopped by a serious accident ( Marco Tamberi was a 2.28m jumper, finalist in Moscow ’80, Achilles tendon severed by a truck at the age of just 27, in the prime of competitive maturity), the son who unconsciously demonstrates loyalty to his father by seriously injuring his left ankle (detachment foot) a few days before the Rio 2016 Games, which he will watch crying and in plaster. And then the son who doesn’t give up, heals and sacrifices five years of his existence (in between is the pandemic that postpones Tokyo 2020 to 2021) in pursuit of a dream only delayed, graduating Olympic champion in Japan (gold shared with friend-rival Barshim in the most beautiful tale of the Olympics) while Marcell Jacobs crouched on the blocks of the 100m final: the ten minutes that rewrote the history of Italian sport. See also Schedule f1 GP Hungary 2021: free practice, qualifying and race. Live Sky and deferred Tv8 - Sport

This story, the story of the boy from Ancona who left a gym in Offagna overlooking the Adriatic to conquer the world, will one day become a book or a docu-film, or both. Today, in zoom connection from home waiting for the new villa to be shared with his wife Chiara to be ready, turning around and observing the road that has been traveled is an exercise that smacks of liberating therapy. “With Giulio Ciotti there was harmony right away – says Tamberi junior -, I feel it akin to my leap and my ideas. He will come to Ancona during training periods, dad leaves the team. I didn’t want to rush my return to the European indoor championship, even if when I see the others competing, the fire rises inside me. Point to the gold of Budapest, the indoor season this year was not foreseen from the beginning ». Let’s talk about dad, Gimbo: behind the divorce is there a desire to cut the umbilical cord once and for all? «In the meantime, separating was a decision of both of us, not just mine. Ours between father and son has always been a conflictual relationship, over time it had become a coach-athlete relationship which, as long as there were no difficulties, worked on the platform. We lowered our heads in turn, all the way to Tokyo».

Centered the goal of life, the glue that held together two personalities in eternal conflict (mom SabrinaMarco’s ex-wife, confirms: “Two difficult characters, predictable that it would end like this”) dissolved, leaving only the misunderstandings on the tartan: “After Tokyo it was I who said let’s try to go on for another year – says Gimbo -, I was hoping it was possible to have a normal relationship away from the Olympic pressures. But the difficulties have not passed. Last year I was looking for a lightness that was no longer there. There was a lack of serenity in the camp, the daily situation was now compromised, and the physical problems: to resolve them I saw it one way, my father another. At the end of the season, jumping in Zurich (final stage of a Diamond League torn to pieces for the second consecutive year by Tamberi, this time with a wedding ring on my finger), I slipped trying to climb over 2.36. I had a serious knee problem, which I haven’t told anyone about: it’s been a complicated few months, there was even the hypothesis of an operation». See also Matilde Peila at the World Cup from 20th in Normandy A 15-year-old already winning

Freud would say that all parental nodes originate from childhood, perhaps even before, Gimbo does not escape the rule and confirms: «The historic misunderstanding between me and dad comes from afar: it was born because of basketball, the sport that I have always loved very much. I’ve always practiced it, and even when I switched to the high jump at 17 and realized I was an athletic talent, I still played basketball in a league. In 2014, when I won the Assoluti in Rovereto with 2.22, my father forced me to choose between high jump and basketball and I took it as a betrayal on his part, because I had to give up the sport I loved. I reacted badly, refusing him: for a month I trained alone. Then I accepted his rules and became a true professional in athletics ».

Winning the world outdoor gold without Tamberi senior, confirming himself as champion of Europe in Rome in 2024 and of Olympia in Paris a month later is Tamberi junior’s new obsession.