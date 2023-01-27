Home Sports He gave a rotten banana to his teammate, the blue rugby player Nemer suspended. The disqualification until 30 June
ROME. Ivan Nemer, prop for Benetton Rugby, 11 appearances for the national team, was disqualified until 30 June 2023 for the episode of the rotten banana given to teammate Cherif Traoré during a Christmas lunch.

This was decided by the court of the Italian Rugby Federation, after a plea deal in which Nemer’s participation in a training and awareness course is also foreseen. “Racism has not and will never have any role in my life, as it shouldn’t have in the life of each of us – said Nemer – I regret the stupidity of my gesture, what happened does not represent me”.

